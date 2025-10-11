Glenavon star insists Michael O'Connor 'needs to be given time' after Irish League appointment

Davy McDaid insists new Glenavon manager Michael O’Connor has to be given time to put his stamp on the club as the former Northern Ireland international looks to turn their fortunes around following confirmation of his Lurgan Blues appointment.

O’Connor, who spent the majority of his playing career in England before finishing off with Glenavon, is stepping into his first senior managerial role after serving as assistant at both Newry City and Coleraine.

He takes over at Mourneview Park with Glenavon enduring the worst start to a Premiership campaign of any top-flight team in 60 years – they lost an 11th consecutive match following a 3-0 defeat to Bangor on Saturday.

They currently trail nearest rivals Crusaders, who have two matches in hand, by 10 points and have scored only three goals so far this term.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Michael O'Connor has been appointed Glenavon manager. (Photo by Philip Magowan/Press Eye)

O’Connor is Glenavon’s fourth manager in just over two years following the departures of Gary Hamilton, Stephen O’Donnell and Paddy McLaughlin.

Alongside team-mate Niall Quinn, striker McDaid served as interim head coach for three matches – two in the league and a midweek BetMcLean Cup triumph over Warrenpoint Town – and is adamant O’Connor has to be backed.

"We spoke to the chairman and the board about this – this club can't go making a rash decision on a manager thinking short term,” said McDaid before O’Connor’s appointment was made official. “Whoever comes in needs to be given time.

"Whether they lose six, seven, eight matches, they have to be given time, because if you just keep changing managers every year, you're not going to get consistency.

"There were 13 players out and 13 players in with the last manager and that's going to take time to bed in – I still don't think we've bedded in as a team. I still don't think we're a team yet.

"That's going to be a big job for the manager coming in, but no doubt we've a great changing room. The problem is our changing room is probably too nice. Everybody's friends, everybody's together, but it's just a really nice bunch of lads.”

With Cliftonville, who also have two games in hand, 11 points ahead, Portadown 12 and Carrick Rangers 13 better off following a weekend win, O’Connor has a huge task on his hands to keep Glenavon in the Premiership.

However, McDaid insists the whole changing room will be behind the new manager and giving everything to the cause.

"It’s been tough,” he added. “When you're trying to play, and you're trying to do a lot in the coaching side of it, then it's tough.

"So it's important we get someone in ASAP, to be honest, to see what way they want to play or how we're going to approach it, because whoever comes in, it's going to be a big task.

"But the boys are up for it. We spoke about it in there. There's no magic wand, and there's no other players coming in, so it has to be us.