Glenavon's Wallace embracing second-season spotlight

A summer signing in 2021 under the radar for many compared to the much-vaunted arrivals of Linfield trio Andy Waterworth, Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey, Wallace now stands one year on bolstered by widespread acclaim.

The reward of a fresh contract stands as black-and-white confirmation of his Mourneview Park progress and Wallace highlights the increased trust as central to his increased confidence on and off the pitch.

"With the signings last season and the players already at the club, I was initially thinking I could be seventh choice at Glenavon," said Wallace. "But manager Gary Hamilton made it clear if you play well you keep the shirt and, thankfully, he stuck to his word.

Glenavon's Danny Wallace

"I don't pay much attention to social media but last summer you could see the attention around Glenavon bringing in three Irish League legends really in Mark Haughey, Mark Stafford and Andy Waterworth.

"I took confidence from talking to Gary and he stressed how he had been watching me in the Irish League for some time, plus I've known Paul McAreavey a long time so having him on the coaching staff helped as well.

"I felt last season I was able to earn the trust of Gary and the Glenavon coaching staff and to be rewarded around April with an extended contract to my initial three-year deal offered a real boost and extra sense of stability.

"I had just been sent off against Ballymena a few days before when Gary called me into his office and I was expecting another grilling like he gave me in the changing room...but instead he talked about a new deal on the table!

"Gary's a great man-manager and that trust we've developed is big for me, he knows what he wants and backs his staff to deliver that to the players and us to deliver on the pitch.

"We have to trust the manager and he has to trust us and it's one of the main strengths of our squad."

Wallace is loving life in Lurgan blue and enjoys the mix of family atmosphere and football ambition around one of the Irish League's proud provincial names.

"Gary has a rule every player must report after home games into the club bar for some food," said Wallace. "It's a great chance to chat to the fans and get to know the people around the club.

"With this contract extension I'm aiming to be at Glenavon for another few years yet and have been made to feel really welcome so far.

"It's great getting familiar with the fans and people behind the scenes.

"But even that time together after games is great for the players as you could go across a week of training and a match and not necessarily speak much to some of your team-mates.

"But sitting chatting about everything after the game is a really good way of actually finding out about the rest of the squad.

"Last season we felt we were not too far off the teams above us but Gary has spoken of the damage caused too often by slow starts to a campaign.

"We tend to put together good runs at stages but you want to get it right and hit the ground running towards that top-six finish.

"Glenavon has such a strong history in cup competitions that you also target good runs in the knockout ties.