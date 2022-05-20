Glentoran announce Elliott Morris appreciation game

The 40-year-old, who brought the curtain down on his illustrious Oval career in March this year, is the longest-serving player in the club's 140-year history.

Having joined the Glens from West Bromwich Albion in 2002 Morris went on to make 743 first team appearances.

During his stellar career in East Belfast the keeper lifted 14 senior trophies including three league titles, four Irish Cups, four League Cups and three County Antrim Shields.

Elliott Morris made 743 first team appearances for Glentoran

Now the club is recognising his services with a tribute game at Harland and Wolff Welders Blanchflower Stadium on Sunday 12 June featuring players Morris played with during the past two decades.

“Its fantastic to get all these lads together on a pitch, some of whom I haven’t played with for 15 years, but I’ve got great memories with all of them at Glentoran, so it’ll be great to get them all together on the pitch one last time.

"But even more importantly it gives me the chance to say goodbye as a player to the Glentoran family and all the fans who have been so good to me since the day I walked into the Oval twenty years ago.

"I hope we have a great turnout and I look forward to seeing many familiar faces on the terrace at the Blanchflower.”

One team will represent Morris' first decade at the club (2002-2012) and one will represent his second decade (2012-2022), each managed by a Glentoran Manager from the respective era.

Players confirmed so far are: Colin Nixon, Paul Leeman, Mark Glendenning, Gary Smyth, Tim McCann, Marty Hunter, Sean Ward, Andy Smith, Chris Morgan, Michael Halliday, Damian McLaughlin, Darren Fitzgerald, David Rainey, Shaun Holmes, Darren Lockhart, Aaron Hogg, Ryan Berry, Stevie Gordon, Philip Simpson, Jason Hill. Ciaran Caldwell. Stephen McAlorum, Richard Clarke, Tommy McCallion, Rory Hamill, Darren Murray, Stephen O’Flynn and Aaron Harmon.

Tickets cost £6 for adults with a family pass (two adults and two children U11) costing £15, a limited number of VIP tickets are also available priced at £20.