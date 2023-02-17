"The door will always be open if he ever wishes to return and take up a career with football again."

McClean posted on social media on Sunday evening announcing his retirement having helped Glentoran win the Irish Cup and was a mainstay in the team under Mick McDermott since joining from Derry City.

He also started McAree’s first game in charge at Newry City last month, which turned out to be his final one for the club.

Midfielder Ciaran O’Connor also left The Oval outfit this week with his contract terminated by mutual consent and McAree spoke in glowing terms about both players as he prepares for tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership clash with Ballymena United.

Patrick McClean announced his retirement from football on Sunday

"They are two great lads, first and foremost,” he told GlensTV. “I thank them both massively for their efforts at this club.

"Ciaran O'Connor is a very talented footballer and was probably travelling a long distance from Dundalk every day for training and he felt as though he wasn't getting enough reward or game time.

"He understood there was a lot of competition so it was a case of coming to mutual agreement to terminate Ciaran's contract to allow him to go and get a little bit of football closer to home.

"It gives him an opportunity to play with a club down south and we wish him all the best and hopefully our paths will cross in the future.

"Paddy has decided he wants to pursue a career at this moment in time away from football.

"He's feeling as if he isn't loving the game the way he should do which you can understand. At the end of the day, if you go to your job you have to be happy doing it and he feels as if he wants to take a break from football to go and pursue another career.

"The door will always be open for Paddy. His registration will be held by Glentoran.

"He's one of the best lads I've met since coming into the club. I had a really good relationship with Paddy.

"It has probably came at a bad time for us because the window has shut but it is what it is and we wish Paddy every success.