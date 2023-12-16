Glentoran manager Warren Feeney is happy to start welcoming key players back to full fitness as his side look to extend their unbeaten run to four matches against Newry City this afternoon.

Sean Murray made a first Premiership start since January in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Cliftonville and versatile Rhys Marshall was introduced off the bench with 30 minutes to play at Solitude to register his first appearance in over three months.

Influential defender Luke McCullough also returned to league action after missing the Glens’ previous four outings, including their impressive 4-0 victory over Linfield earlier this month.

Experienced midfielder Murray, who began his professional career in the English Championship at Watford, was involved in the free-kick routine that helped set up Glentoran’s second goal with David Fisher heading home.

Sean Murray celebrates scoring against Portadown in November 2022. PIC: INPHO Brian Little

Feeney is still without the likes of Niall McGinn, Bobby Burns, Aidan Wilson and Jay Donnelly, but knows the long path 30-year-old Murray has had to take having suffered a similar injury during his own playing days.

"He’s a good player and it’s about getting him up to speed,” he said. “We have to watch it with the games we had before, getting him into reserve matches and it’s difficult on astroturf pitches.

"I had the same injury myself and it finished my career when I was in my 30s. We have to manage it, but he has experience, can play football and 60 minutes will do him the world of good.

"I’m buzzing for Rhys because the boy is a luxury. He probably hates football but you give him a job to do and he comes on and does it. It’s good for him to get half an hour under his belt.”

Newry City currently sit bottom of the Premiership table, but Gary Boyle’s side will be looking to build on consecutive league draws against Crusaders and Ballymena United.

Their last victory over Glentoran came in December 2009 through Stephen Garrett’s penalty and they’ll have to recover quickly from Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup quarter-final defeat to Dungannon Swifts which went to extra-time.

"We have to take positives and we will,” Boyle told the club’s media channel. “We’ll assess the situation because they put everything on the line there for a hugely competitive and entertaining 120 minutes of football.