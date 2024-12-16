Glentoran manager Declan Devine has signed a contract extension running to 2027, declaring the Oval outfit “has a special place in my heart”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devine views the fresh two-and-a-half year deal as key in his drive to “restore Glentoran to its rightful place, competing for league titles and bringing silverware back”.

“It’s a privilege to commit my future to Glentoran Football Club - a club that holds a special place in my heart, both personally and professionally,” said Devine. “Having experienced the passion of this historic club as both a player and now as manager, my ambition is to restore Glentoran to its rightful place, competing for league titles and bringing silverware back to the BetMcLean Oval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past eight months, we’ve made significant progress – from reshaping the squad to modernising our football operations.

Glentoran boss Declan Devine has signed a contract extension running to 2027. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker)

"We are building a young, talented team with enormous potential and while it will take time for them to fully realise their capabilities, we are laying the foundations for long-term success.

“I’m fully committed to building something truly special here at Glentoran.

"My vision is to create a team that plays a distinctive style of football, consistently competes for silverware and brings pride and joy to everyone associated with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank Ali Pour and the Board for their belief in my vision and, most importantly, our incredible fans, whose support has been outstanding since my arrival.

"Together, I’m confident we can achieve great things worthy of this club’s proud history.”

Devine stepped in earlier this year on an interim basis before his permanent appointment in April, with 18 players leaving the Glens across the summer and 12 signings secured.

“Declan has been a breath of fresh air since arriving at Glentoran,” said Glentoran owner Ali Pour. “Every meeting with him has impressed me, his commitment is outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He lives and breathes Glentoran and you can see that passion reflected in everything he does.

“His leadership, energy and ambitious vision have set us on a clear path toward success.

"From overhauling the squad to implementing modern footballing practices, Declan’s work has been vital in creating a professional and competitive environment.

“This contract reflects our commitment to his long-term vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is building a culture of excellence and a team that represents the values of Glentoran, both on and off the pitch.

"I have no doubt that with Declan at the helm, we will continue to grow, compete and make our supporters proud.”

Devine made 38 appearances for the club during his playing career that included success in the 1996 Irish Cup final against Glenavon.

“Declan’s impact has been outstanding,” said Tony Webster, Glentoran chief executive officer and director. “His passion for Glentoran, coupled with his clear vision and relentless work ethic, is driving real change both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His leadership has been instrumental in setting a new standard of professionalism at the club.

“As a hands-on coach, Declan ensures his tactical approach is effectively communicated to the players while utilising data-driven performance analysis, advanced strength-and-conditioning and tailored nutrition strategies to maximise each player’s potential.

“This new contract reflects the Board’s full confidence in Declan’s leadership and the significant progress we are achieving under his guidance.

"Our priority is to provide him with the resources and infrastructure needed to deliver success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together, we are building something truly special at Glentoran and I am confident the future holds exciting opportunities for the club and its incredible supporters.”

Colin Jess, the Glentoran chairman, described Devine as “rooted in the club’s proud history”.

“Declan’s connection to Glentoran is rooted in the club’s proud history,” he said. “As a former player who played a key role in the iconic 1996 Irish Cup final victory, he understands the passion, pride, and responsibility that come with representing this club.

“His leadership has been instrumental in galvanising everyone connected to Glentoran - players, staff, and supporters alike - creating a renewed sense of unity and purpose throughout the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Declan’s ability to inspire and bring out the best in those around him has been a driving force behind the progress we are making, both on and off the pitch.

“His vision balances building for the present with investing in the future, laying the foundations for sustained success at every level of the club.