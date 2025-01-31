Glentoran star 'gutted that’s my season over' after undergoing surgery on MCL injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran star James Singleton has confirmed his season is over after undergoing surgery on a MCL injury sustained earlier this month.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for Declan Devine and in November signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract extension which will keep him at The Oval until 2027.

Singleton won two Irish Cup crowns during a successful spell with Glenavon before joining Glentoran in 2022, since making 80 Premiership appearances and started as the East Belfast side lifted their first trophy since 2020 by beating Larne in the Co Antrim Shield final.

He was replaced early in the second half of that contest at Seaview and confirmed on social media that his season has now ended, posting: “MCL surgery complete. Gutted that’s my season over personally but with so much still to play for I’ll be backing the boys 110%.”

Glentoran star James Singleton. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Singleton’s absence will come as a blow for Devine, who has otherwise enjoyed a tremendous January after signing Shane McEleney, Ciaran Coll, Christie Pattisson and Nathaniel Ferris while agreeing new deals with key players Dan Gyollai and David Fisher.

Speaking when announcing Singleton’s new contract, Devine highlighted his leadership qualities as key to the Glentoran squad.

"Singo is an outstanding professional and his never-say-die attitude, leadership qualities, and versatility make him an invaluable part of our squad,” he said. “He wears his heart on his sleeve every time he steps onto the pitch, and his dedication to the badge is second to none.

"That’s the type of character we want at this club and what the fans love to see.

"Beyond his leadership qualities, James is a top-class footballer.

"His ability to read the game, his combative tackling, and his range of passing is first class. Whether in defence or midfield, his contribution makes an impact on every game.”

A big motivation for Singleton committing his future to Glentoran was a feeling that they were heading in the right direction – a prediction which has came true after securing the Co Antrim Shield alongside an upcoming BetMcLean Cup final against Cliftonville.

