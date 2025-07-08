Glentoran teenager admits first professional contract 'means everything to me and my family'

Cal Weatherup has signed his first professional contract with Glentoran. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

Glentoran teenager Cal Weatherup admits signing his first professional contract at The Oval “means everything to me and my family”.

Weatherup joined the Glens in 2022 and last season helped their U18 side celebrate Harry Cavan Youth Cup glory for the first time in 30 years.

The 17-year-old is the latest youngster to be rewarded with a senior deal by Declan Devine, following in the footsteps of Jude Johnson and Ciaran Rogers Duffy.

He’s determined to seize a senior opportunity at the East Belfast club and the talented striker feels he has benefited from training alongside experienced professionals.

“I have been part of the Glentoran Academy for years, so to sign my first professional contract with the club means everything to me and my family,” he said. “Since stepping into the first team environment, training alongside top professionals like Marcus Kane, James Singleton and Joe Thomson has been outstanding.

"The way they prepare and carry themselves every day is something I really look up to.

“It has also been great to train and play alongside other Academy players who have made the step up, like Ciaran Rogers Duffy, Jude Johnson and James Douglas.

"James has been part of the first team longer than us, but all three show that if you are good enough and work hard, you will get your chance.

“My aim now is to keep improving, earn the right to represent Glentoran at first team level and get regular minutes on the pitch.

"Declan has been clear that if I work hard, keep developing and prove I am ready, I will get my chance. That is all I can ask for and I am ready to keep learning and give everything to take that opportunity.”

Devine has shown a willingness to place his faith in youth with teenage midfielder James Douglas making 26 Premiership appearances last term and the Glens chief insists this is just the start for Weatherup.

“Cal is a very exciting young player with a great attitude and a real hunger to learn,” he said. “He has been outstanding at Academy level and has already shown in pre-season training that he is more than capable of stepping into the senior environment.

“His movement, sharpness in the final third and natural instinct for goal really stand out for a player of his age.

"He also understands that this is just the start. We have spoken about the demands of breaking into the first team and he knows that if he keeps applying himself and developing his game, the opportunity will come.

“We are delighted to have him sign his first professional contract with the club and I look forward to helping him grow as both a footballer and a person.”

Paul Millar, Glentoran Sporting Director, added: “Cal is another excellent example of the pathway we are building from Academy football to the first team.

"He has come through our youth system with the right attitude, performed consistently and now has the opportunity to take the next step in his development.

“He brings real energy and intelligence to the final third and has demonstrated a natural eye for goal at Academy level.

"We hope he continues to push on through pre-season and into the new campaign. If he maintains his work ethic and performs at the level we know he is capable of, he will earn the right to be part of the first team group.