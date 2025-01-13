"His commitment to the club reflects the strong culture we are building here as we push towards achieving success.”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cameron Palmer has highlighted the 'new level of professionalism' at Glentoran under Declan Devine as a key factor in signing his 18-month contract extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old midfielder is tied to the Glens until the end of the 2025/26 campaign – with Palmer delighted at the opportunity to build on his 42 appearances to date with the club since a July 2023 arrival.

"I’m delighted to extend my stay at Glentoran,” said Palmer, a former Rangers Academy player and Northern Ireland under 21 international. “When Declan offered me the new contract, I had no hesitation in signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since he arrived the manager has been amazing, delivering a new level of professionalism and instilling a never-say-die attitude within the squad.

Cameron Palmer pens a fresh contract extension with Glentoran. (Photo by Richard Trainor Photography)

"We’re all playing for him, the fans and the badge and we’re determined to deliver success to this club.

"With so many big games ahead in the league and cup competitions my focus is on helping the team push on and achieve the success our fans deserve.

"The support from the fans since the day I arrived at the club has been incredible and it drives me to give everything I have every time I step onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a real sense of ambition at Glentoran...I want to be here for a very long time and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together as we continue to build towards a bright future for the club.”

The Glens have secured recent moves for Christie Pattisson, Shane McEleney and Ciarán Coll alongside long-term contracts to reward progress of players such as James Singleton and James Douglas, plus manager Devine.

Devine feels Palmer’s deal “reflects the club’s ambition”.

“Securing Cameron on a new deal reflects the club’s ambition to retain its top talent as we continue building a squad capable of challenging for silverware,” said Devine. “I’m delighted he has committed his future to Glentoran and look forward to seeing him continue to develop and make a huge impact at the club.

"Cameron has overcome injury setbacks early in his time here to become a key figure in our midfield and this season he has shown Glentoran fans what he’s all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His ability to dictate the tempo of games combined with his defensive tenacity and creativity going forward have been vital this season.

"Off the pitch, Cameron is a true gentleman, earning the respect of everyone in the changing room and around the club.

"He has taken it upon himself to help many of the players who have come in from England settle at the club, which has made a real difference in helping create a sense of togetherness in the squad.

“On the pitch, he leads by example with his work ethic, quality, and consistency.