"His commitment to the club reflects the strong culture we are building here as we push towards achieving success.”

Glentoran's 'new level of professionalism' key to Cameron Palmer contract extension
The 24-year-old midfielder is tied to the Glens until the end of the 2025/26 campaign – with Palmer delighted at the opportunity to build on his 42 appearances to date with the club since a July 2023 arrival.
"I’m delighted to extend my stay at Glentoran,” said Palmer, a former Rangers Academy player and Northern Ireland under 21 international. “When Declan offered me the new contract, I had no hesitation in signing.
"Since he arrived the manager has been amazing, delivering a new level of professionalism and instilling a never-say-die attitude within the squad.
"We’re all playing for him, the fans and the badge and we’re determined to deliver success to this club.
"With so many big games ahead in the league and cup competitions my focus is on helping the team push on and achieve the success our fans deserve.
"The support from the fans since the day I arrived at the club has been incredible and it drives me to give everything I have every time I step onto the pitch.
"There’s a real sense of ambition at Glentoran...I want to be here for a very long time and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together as we continue to build towards a bright future for the club.”
The Glens have secured recent moves for Christie Pattisson, Shane McEleney and Ciarán Coll alongside long-term contracts to reward progress of players such as James Singleton and James Douglas, plus manager Devine.
Devine feels Palmer’s deal “reflects the club’s ambition”.
“Securing Cameron on a new deal reflects the club’s ambition to retain its top talent as we continue building a squad capable of challenging for silverware,” said Devine. “I’m delighted he has committed his future to Glentoran and look forward to seeing him continue to develop and make a huge impact at the club.
"Cameron has overcome injury setbacks early in his time here to become a key figure in our midfield and this season he has shown Glentoran fans what he’s all about.
"His ability to dictate the tempo of games combined with his defensive tenacity and creativity going forward have been vital this season.
"Off the pitch, Cameron is a true gentleman, earning the respect of everyone in the changing room and around the club.
"He has taken it upon himself to help many of the players who have come in from England settle at the club, which has made a real difference in helping create a sense of togetherness in the squad.
“On the pitch, he leads by example with his work ethic, quality, and consistency.
"His commitment to the club reflects the strong culture we are building here as we push towards achieving success.”
