Seeing a goalkeeper credited with a goal always piques your interest, thinking about the scenario where someone usually tasked with stopping the ball going into the net at one end scores at the other, but it turns out Scott Keatley is used to the feeling with Saturday’s strike the second of his career.

Former PSNI shot-stopper Keatley netted in 4th Newtownabbey OB’s NAFL Division 3E 7-0 weekend triumph – an effort which came just over a year after he’d scored in his first pre-season friendly for the Amateur League outfit.

With his winger making a darting run inside, Keatley opted to send the ball long, but rather than find his original target, it bounced up and over the opposition goalkeeper, sparking scenes of jubilant celebration.

“I hit it central, made a great connection, it landed on the edge of their box and went right over the goalkeeper,” he recalls. "As soon as it left my boot and the distance of it, I knew it had a chance.

Scott Keatley and his 4th Newtownabbey OB II teammates after a league win earlier this season

"Sometimes I'm trying to get height but I knew when I went long it was going in and once it left my boot one of the subs said 'that's going in'. It kept going and when it went in there's no feeling like it.

"I celebrated properly this time with a wee bit of a fist pump and the team all came around me which was good. The first goal I scored last season there was a bit of shock and I didn't know if I'd actually scored or someone else had, but this time it was more of a team celebration."

Keatley, who previously played higher up the Amateur League pyramid for the likes of Downshire YM and Nortel, has experienced the true rollercoaster of emotions that football brings this season having conceded six the previous weekend and also been involved in three 5-4 scorelines, coming out on the right side twice.

He considered stepping away from the sport prior to last term, but now with a fresh perspective and new home, Keatley is glad he continued on – especially after moments like Saturday’s strike.

"It was a great feeling, especially considering we'd been beaten 6-4 the weekend before...you go from conceding six to winning 7-0 and scoring,” he added. “It's a crazy game.

"This is the happiest I've been playing football. I had a tough season at a different club and was actually going to call it a day, but a few of my friends play for 4th Newtownabbey OB and they asked me to come down.

"The atmosphere was brilliant and it's a real community. I've enjoyed playing there...sometimes when it comes to football it can be too competitive and a win or loss can impact your weekend, but with that squad you're still enjoying it no matter what.