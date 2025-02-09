Having already attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, Cliftonville’s teen sensation Coran Madden is seemingly destined for stardom and the club’s Head of Academy, Marc Smyth, feels he “has everything” required to forge a successful career.

Madden is the youngest player to make a Premiership appearance this season after coming off the bench in November’s 4-0 win over Loughgall aged 15 and wasted no time in showing his quality, providing an assist for Rory Hale barely two minutes later.

He has continued to impress when handed senior opportunities by Jim Magilton, scoring as the Reds defeated Armagh City in the BetMcLean Cup quarter-final and featured again in a last-four triumph over Larne.

Madden, who only turned 16 earlier this month, is undoubtedly one of the Irish League’s top talents and it’s almost certain that he’ll take the next step in his exciting journey this summer.

Cliftonville's Coran Madden is congratulated after providing an assist for Rory Hale just two minutes into his Premiership debut earlier this season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

He has already been on trial with several top-flight English clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, and Smyth has watched on proudly at his progression from walking through the Solitude gates aged five to a talent chased by many.

"In life you always have outliers...you have a generic path to where things go but you'll have outliers,” said Smyth. “Coran has been the best player at the club since he was five and he has never changed...the thing with Coran is he has everything.

"His attitude is what makes him even better. He's an unbelievable kid.

"He was actually the first kid that came when we started our skills school and I've had him since he was six years old.

"I've watched him grow and his personality is unbelievable...I've never heard him speak back to anybody and you'll never have to tell him anything twice.

"My belief is to give these lads a chance because they'll never let you down. Whether it's (Chris) Atherton at Glenavon, Coran, Terry Devlin, Trai Hume, James Douglas, Josh Williamson, regardless of how they are playing, they'll never let you down.

"The fans want to see it and that's what gets fans off their seats. Sean Moore was the prime example.

"Thirty or 40 local kids who were friends with Sean came to every game and when he scored it was like the World Cup! He was in the crowd with them and that's something you love to see.”

The Irish League continues to develop a deserved reputation for giving young players an opportunity to showcase their skills with Madden one of five aged 15 to make a Premiership appearance this season while 17 aged 17 or under have featured.

"There's probably not another league like it,” added Smyth. “Part of it is because we're a small country and not a lot of clubs have the financial resources to spend transfer fees so have to look within.

"Cliftonville are a very well-run club and we need young players coming through because that's what we're about.

"It's important to have a strategy as a club about who you are and where you want to be.

"If you look at ourselves, I think we have 11 U18s in the first team squad and six of them have made their debut this year, the youngest being Coran at 15.

"That shows as a club we are invested in youth development...we understand when they need exposed to first team training, to the reserves and training with better players makes them better.