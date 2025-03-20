'He was born to play for Liverpool' - Documentary highlights Conor Bradley's journey 'From Aghyaran To Anfield'

Conor Bradley has emerged as one of Northern Ireland’s top talents over recent years after impressing at Liverpool and now a special documentary has tracked his journey from Aghyaran, the County Tyrone village where he grew up, to the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley came through the youth ranks at Dungannon Swifts before sealing a Liverpool switch in 2019 and has since gone on to register 23 Premier League appearances alongside shining on the European stage – his tackle on Real Madrid talisman Kylian Mbappe during their Champions League clash at Anfield earlier this season went viral.

The 21-year-old has quickly developed into Northern Ireland’s shining light too, racking up 23 international caps since making a debut against Malta in May 2021 with his achievements celebrated in County Tyrone and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Bradley’s first coaches at St Patrick's FC, Rory Lynch, believes representing Liverpool was written in the stars for the talented defender.

A documentary produced by The Anfield Wrap has tracked Conor Bradley's journey from Northern Ireland to Liverpool. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"He was born to play for them because he was Liverpool mad," said Lynch on the documentary which was produced by The Anfield Wrap. "I didn't think it really hit me until I saw him play against Chelsea and score that goal.

"It was the same celebration from when he was a young boy...I don't think it mattered if it was Anfield or here he just wanted to play football.

"Conor was always number 6 playing with St Pat's and I believe all the number 6 jerseys have gone missing now. That's the jersey everyone wants to wear now when they play for St Pat's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are so many Liverpool supporters in the town now and that's because of Conor Bradley.

"Everywhere I go all I see is Bradley 84 on the back. No matter who else they support they will have a Liverpool top or a Northern Ireland top with his name on the back.

"It's nice as it's normally a player from abroad but now it's someone from Castlederg which is fantastic.

"When he's back home he will always be over...I know everyone else sees him as a superstar but he's just Conor to us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Glentoran manager Declan Devine worked with Bradley during his time as an Elite Development Coach at Club NI and says he was always destined to represent his country.

"I first met Conor when he was 11 or 12 and we were running trials for a group of U12s that were going out to Qatar for a tournament,” said Devine. “This tiny in stature young kid came along and not only was he technically good but he had energy and pace.

"He was a quiet young lad but forthcoming with his questions and desire of wanting to know why he was doing things.

"He absolutely stood out – his athleticism, technical ability and his humility were probably the biggest qualities he had at a very young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the ball was at Conor’s feet you knew things were happening and he was a step ahead. You knew he had a high level of ability but also a want to get better, even at that young age.