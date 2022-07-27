Heavy defeat sees Linfield crash out of Champions League

The Northern Irishmen had prevailed 1-0 in the home clash of the two-legged qualification battle.

But the south Belfast side were outclassed on the road, losing out 8-1 on aggregate to drop into the third stage of Europa League qualifying.

Kirk Millar netted the only goal in the first leg to embolden Linfield ahead of the away trip – but he was sent off 20 minutes into the tie in Norway.

Kirk Millar was sent off in the first half

Amahl Pellegrino bagged a brace, the second a penalty, with Hugo Vetlesen and Ulrik Saltnes also on target.

Victor Boniface also converted a penalty, while Runar Espejord and Alfons Sampsted rounded off the rout.

Bodo will now face either Malmo or Lithuanians FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of Champions League qualifying.