Trailblazing Irish League referee Louise Thompson admits she knows how significant it was to become the first female to take charge of a men’s Premiership match and hopes it has “allowed other people to know it's possible”.

Fifa referee Thompson previously made history when she became the first female to take charge of the Intermediate Cup final in 2020 and has also been assigned to Irish Cup matches, but broke new ground on Saturday afternoon when she was in the middle for Crusaders-Dungannon Swifts at Seaview.

The Fermanagh official, who took up refereeing in 2017 after finishing her own playing career, admits there were extra nerves ahead of the game but wants to show others that they too can follow on a similar path.

“You enjoy it and you want to be a good role model for people, but ultimately you want to open it up and allow other people to know it's possible,” Thompson told BBC Sportsound.

Louise Thompson became the first female referee to take charge of a men's Premiership match on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

“It's one of the hardest jobs you can do but it's one of the most rewarding with the experiences you get.

“The butterflies were going a bit but once you get to the ground and focus on what you're doing they thankfully went away quickly.

“There was more focus on it across Friday and Saturday on social media but you try not to let that bog you down too much and stay off it.

“I really wanted to enjoy the occasion and I knew what it meant for females in male sport in the Premiership here in the Irish League. It was a great opportunity and hopefully it went well.”

11th January 2025 Sportsdirect Irish Premiership. Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts at Seaview Belfast Referee Louise Thompson Mandatory Credit -Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Thompson had a thrilling first assignment with Dungannon Swifts winning 5-1 to move back into second spot in the Premiership while she dished out five yellow cards.

It’s the latest step in a career which includes extensive experience on the international stage while Thompson was also in charge of a Uefa Women’s Champions League match between Breznica and Birkirkara in September.

“It was a great experience and great to get the first game under your belt,” she added. “I've got the experience and that helps you get through.

“It's another step up for sure but you have to manage your nerves, your environment and when you get to the game concentrate on what you normally do and hopefully it works.

“It's one of those jobs where people might think 'how do you get into it?' but when I finished playing I thought about coaching or refereeing and did the courses for both.

“I started refereeing back in 2017 and when I started I really enjoyed it and then opportunities kept coming which was fantastic. I knew when I got up through the ranks that this is where I wanted to get to and today it has happened.”

Andrew Davey, senior refereeing manager at the Irish Football Association, said: “This is a landmark moment for women’s refereeing in Northern Ireland.

“Louise’s dedication and relentless effort have brought her to the pinnacle of football officiating in Northern Ireland, a well-deserved recognition of her skill and hard work.