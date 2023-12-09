Honours even between Cliftonville and Glentoran as teenager Shea Kearney scores first senior Reds goal
Jim Magilton made one change to his Cliftonville team with the Premiership’s top goalscorer Ben Wilson returning from the start while Niall McGinn, who produced a sensational performance in last weekend’s derby win over Linfield, missed out completely for Glentoran.
Sean Murray makes his first Premiership start in almost a year and Rhys Marshall is back in the matchday squad for the first time since September.
CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale, Mallon, Doherty, Casey, Turner, Ronan Hale, Kearney, Wilson.
Subs: Gartside, Pepper, Curran, Gormley, Ashford, McGuinness, Berry.
GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, McCartan, O’Connor, Singleton, Murray, Sule, Fisher, McClean, Russell, Wightman.
Subs: Webber, Marshall, Kelly, Boyd, Walsh, Junior, Smyth.
Referee: Keith Kennedy.
FIRST HALF
3: GOAL - CLIFTONVILLE 1 (RONAN HALE) - 0 Glentoran – The Reds make a rapid start here at Solitude as Ben Wilson's flicked header falls into the path of Ronan Hale, who slides the ball past Aaron McCarey. 1-0.
21: Daire O’Connor finds some space and gets a shot away from a narrowing angle. It looks like David Odumosu saved it, but referee points for a goal kick instead.
28: Sean Murray clips a ball in behind for Shay McCartan to run on to, but Stephen Mallon does well to guide it out of play.
36: David Fisher is the first player into Keith Kennedy’s book after colliding with Chris Gallagher.
45: Ronan Doherty plays a fantastic through ball into the path of Ben Wilson, but his shot is high and wide.
45+2 - GOAL: Cliftonville 1 - 1 GLENTORAN (DAIRE O'CONNOR) – Glentoran find their equaliser on the stroke of half-time as Daire O'Connor's deflected shot makes its way past David Odumosu after Cliftonville failed to clear their lines from a throw in
HALF-TIME: Cliftonville 1 (Ronan Hale, 3) – 1 Glentoran (Daire O’Connor, 45+2)
Jim Magilton makes one half-time substitution with Stephen McGuinness coming on for Stephen Mallon.
48: GOAL - Cliftonville 1 - 2 GLENTORAN (DAVID FISHER) – A superb free-kick routine between Sean Murray and Shay McCartan, who clips the ball to the back post for Fisher to head home in front of the Glentoran fans.
53: Rory Hale unleashes a vicious shot from distance which has Aaron McCarey scrambling, but it goes just over his crossbar.
55: GOAL - CLIFTONVILLE 2 (SHEA KEARNEY) - 2 Glentoran – Cliftonville aren't behind for long and what a moment for 19-year-old Shea Kearney, who scores his first senior Reds goal. He receives the ball wide on the right, cuts inside and unleashes a wicked shot into the far corner. All square once again.
62: Rhys Marshall makes his first Glentoran appearance since September 2 by replacing Sean Murray.
66: Stephen McGuinness plays a great ball into the box for Ronan Hale, but the striker can only send his shot directly at Aaron McCarey.
72: Ben Wilson is replaced by Sam Ashford for Cliftonville and Warren Feeney makes a substitution of his own with Daire O’Connor making way for Josh Kelly.
FULL TIME: Cliftonville 2 – 2 Glentoran. Cliftonville thought they had a winner with the last kick of the game after Rory Hale converted from Odhran Casey's cross, but it was flagged for offside. Honours even at Solitude.