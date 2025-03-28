How can I watch Ards vs Cliftonville? All you need to know ahead of Irish Cup semi-final as reigning champions meet second-tier contenders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After waiting 45 years for Irish Cup glory, Cliftonville will hope to take one step closer to defending their crown when they meet Championship outfit Ards at Windsor Park on Friday evening.

Jim Magilton’s side ended nearly five decades of hurt last season when Ronan Hale’s extra-time brace delivered a 3-1 success over Linfield and the Reds have already sealed silverware this term, beating Glentoran in the BetMcLean Cup decider a matter of weeks ago.

For Ards, this has been a dream run to the last-four of a competition they last won during the 1973/74 campaign, while they’ll be hoping to upset the odds and reach a maiden final since losing out to North Down rivals Bangor in 1993.

From where to watch this evening’s match to how both teams reached this stage, here’s everything you need to know.

Ards manager John Bailie (left) and Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton will meet at Windsor Park this evening. (Photos by Presseye)

HOW CAN I WATCH?

Both Irish Cup semi-finals (Bangor face Dungannon Swifts on Saturday evening) will be live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website with kick-off for Ards vs Cliftonville at 7:45pm tonight.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

It’s unsurprising that Cliftonville are considered heavy favourites following last term’s Irish Cup triumph and the fact they sit one division higher in the Irish League pyramid than Ards.

The Reds are priced around 2/5 while John Bailie’s men are considered 11/2 outsiders to cause another upset.

HOW DID BOTH TEAMS GET HERE?

Cliftonville’s defence started with a comfortable 4-0 fifth round success over Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Banbridge Rangers, but they were made to work by Glenavon, eventually winning out 3-2 in extra-time at Solitude through a decisive Jonny Addis strike.

In the quarter-final, Magilton’s men navigated their way past North Belfast rivals Crusaders thanks to goals from Ryan Curran and Alex Parsons.

For Ards, they have caused a number of shocks, kicking off their campaign with a 2-1 win over top-flight Ballymena United and followed it up by easing past Premier Intermediate League outfit Moyola Park.

They dumped out another Premiership side in Loughgall earlier this month, beating the Villagers 2-0 at Clandeboye Park.

WHO ARE THE STAR PLAYERS?

Cliftonville – Rory Hale

Midfield maestro Hale helps Cliftonville tick and is usually at the centre of everything good for the Reds, once again shining in their BetMcLean Cup triumph over Glentoran earlier this month.

Having now won three senior trophies at Solitude alongside an Irish Cup crown collected during his time at Crusaders, captain Hale has gained significant experience on the biggest stages in Irish League football and will be desperate for another final trip.

Ards – Aidan Steele

Steele previously spent time on the books of Crystal Palace and Watford and is a creative force for Ards.

The 22-year-old has benefited from playing slightly higher up the pitch in recent months, scoring nine Championship goals alongside two in their magical Irish Cup run, and was named NIFWA Player of the Month for January.

WHAT HAVE THEY SAID?

Ards manager John Bailie: "The focus also has to be how we play not about how to just stop Cliftonville...we need to implement our own game plan and how to create chances otherwise there's no point.

"Cliftonville won't take anything for granted because no team gets to the Irish Cup semi-final by fluke.

"Even back to the Moyola Park tie, we had to fight to get through, along with Ballymena and Loughgall, to earn the right to be at this point.

"The Ballymena United tie, in particular, was a free hit but then you start to believe more and think about it a bit deeper as you progress and now you're in a semi-final.

"I think the club has sold something like 1,500 tickets, which is phenomenal.

"A lot of guys even playing for the club now maybe don't recognise how big Ards can be...I think some might be shocked by our turnout of supporters on Friday.”

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton: "As players and staff, pressure is something that you want and you want to be put under that spotlight.

"These moments come to very few people but it’s been created by the players.

"Obviously being in cup semi-finals and finals brings attention and pressure but the players want that as it means you’re competitive and at the business stage of competitions.

"The prize on offer is huge and you want to rise to the occasion. People always say you should play the game and not the occasion but I think you’ve got to also embrace the occasion rather than let it potentially demotivate you.