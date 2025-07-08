How can I watch Shelbourne vs Linfield? All you need to know ahead of Champions League showdown

Irish League champions Linfield are set to meet League of Ireland kings Shelbourne in a thrilling Champions League first qualifying round showdown at Tolka Park on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Healy’s men are back in Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 2022 after reclaiming the Gibson Cup crown in style last term, ultimately finishing 22 points clear at the summit.

Their reward is a two-legged clash with Shels, who won their first Premier Division title in 18 years but have had to deal with the shock departure of manager Damien Duff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From where to watch and odds to what the two camps have been saying ahead of the meeting, here’s everything you need to know.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Where can I watch the match?

BBC Sport NI are broadcasting live with coverage from Wednesday’s first leg available on their website and the iPlayer. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

What are the odds?

Shelbourne are considered favourites – they are currently priced around 9/10 – which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering they are now 25 matches through their league season while Linfield have only had a handful of friendlies to prepare for the mammoth occasion.

The Blues are available at 3/1 while a draw is priced at 11/5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What sort of form are the two teams in?

Linfield have only contested three pre-season matches, starting with a 4-0 victory over Welsh outfit Haverfordwest before losing out in Friday’s Charity Shield on penalties to Irish Cup champions Dungannon Swifts.

They’ll hope to carry the confidence of last season’s emphatic league triumph into the new campaign with Healy’s men becoming the first team to seal title joy before the split.

Shels have endured a mixed Premier Division title defence, currently sitting fifth and 14 points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

They were dealt a huge blow when former Chelsea winger Duff departed his role last month, but he has been replaced by Joey O’Brien and the Dubliners are unbeaten in their last three.

What’s on the line?

Short answer: an awful lot!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victor across two legs will be set to guarantee themselves at least a Conference League play-off spot as they look to qualify for League Phase football – an achievement worth more than £3million.

Azerbaijan champions Qarabag are awaiting the winner in second round qualifying – Linfield were narrowly beaten by them in a Europa League play-off in 2019 – while the loser will still benefit from progressing through the Champions Path.

What have both teams said?

Linfield boss Healy (via BBC Sportsound): "When the draw was made, out of the four or five possibles we could have got I think Shelbourne is the toughest draw we could have got.

"You don't become champions over a team like Shamrock Rovers by not being a good side. They're a top side they have top players all over the pitch and it's going to be a challenge for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've changed their manager, so we need to look at their recent games and see if there are any sort of tweaks in personnel and tactics."

Shelbourne captain Mark Coyle (via Irish Sun): “Look, it's obviously a new era. Our new gaffer is sitting beside me. And I just think that's what we're focused on, making new memories.