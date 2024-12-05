With most clubs having already reached the halfway point of their Premiership campaign or doing so this weekend, it’s a good time to reflect back on what Northern Ireland’s top-flight table looked like 12 months ago and see who has improved from last year.

In a team-by-team breakdown, let’s see how each team was performing midway through last season, compare it to how they are currently performing and if there are any lessons we can learn for the second half of this term.

LINFIELD

Record this time last year: Played 18, Won 14, Drew 1, Lost 3, Goals Scored 44, Goals Conceded 20, Points 43

Chris McKee's brace in Saturday's win over Portadown helped Linfield maintain their advantage at the top. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Record so far this season: Played 18, Won 12, Drew 2, Lost 4, Goals Scored 35, Goals Conceded 16, Points 38

Linfield’s overall record so far this season might be slightly less impressive in terms of games won, goals scored and points accumulated, but perhaps the most important thing to point out straightaway is that their advantage at the top has improved this time around.

While they led eventual champions Larne by one point at this stage last term, they’re now seven better off than second-placed Cliftonville and have still netted the league’s most goals, racking up 35 – Coleraine come next on 32 – while their defensive record can only be bettered by the Inver Reds, who have played four games fewer.

One difference, which is a theme that will run throughout, is that the more competitive nature of the Premiership hasn’t allowed David Healy’s side to create the same momentum – they’d a winning run of eight between September 23 and November 4 last season whereas their best unbeaten streak so far this term is currently capped at five.

Three defeats to Glentoran has undoubtedly taken the shine off the campaign to this point, but the Windsor Park outfit remain in an extremely solid position to regain the Gibson Cup crown.

CLIFTONVILLE

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 13, Drew 2, Lost 4, Goals Scored 43, Goals Conceded 10, Points 41

Record so far this season: Played 18, Won 9, Drew 4, Lost 5, Goals Scored 27, Goals Conceded 17, Points 31

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton deserves credit for keeping his side very much in the Premiership title race considering the players that departed Solitude last summer.

Their attacking output is understandably down – losing almost 50% of last season’s league goals will do that – but the quality of Joe Gormley has helped offset the departures of Ronan Hale, Ben Wilson and Sam Ashford, recovering from September’s slump to become one of the form teams again.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 3, Drew 6, Lost 10, Goals Scored 26, Goals Conceded 40, Points 15

Record so far this season: Played 19, Won 9, Drew 3, Lost 7, Goals Scored 26, Goals Conceded 23, Points 30

Talk about a turnaround in fortunes. This time last season, the Swifts sat third-bottom, just four points ahead of bottom side Newry City, but 12 months later are third and fighting at the top-end.

Success is built on solid foundations and the ascent of Rodney McAree’s side has been aided by defensive improvements – their tally of nine clean sheets is the Premiership’s highest and already more than the seven they kept in the entirety of last term.

PORTADOWN

Record so far this season: Played 18, Won 8, Drew 4, Lost 6, Goals Scored 25, Goals Conceded 19, Points 28

Having been promoted ahead of this season, there’s obviously no data to compare back to last season, but when compared with their form of 2022/23, it shows just how far Portadown have came.

In the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign, the Ports collected 23 points – they already have five more than that after 18 matches this time around – they’ve won two more games and have picked up points against the country’s biggest teams. What a job by Niall Currie.

GLENTORAN

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 9, Drew 4, Lost 6, Goals Scored 36, Goals Conceded 16, Points 31

Record so far this season: Played 19, Won 8, Drew 4, Lost 7, Goals Scored 21, Goals Conceded 18, Points 28

Declan Devine’s side haven’t been anywhere near as prolific this season compared to last, just like other teams around them, but they haven’t lost any ground in terms of league standings.

They’ve shown glimpses of promise, beating Linfield twice in the Premiership, but have only won back-to-back matches on two occasions – something which will have to improve.

CRUSADERS

Record this time last year: Played 18, Won 9, Drew 5, Lost 4, Goals Scored 36, Goals Conceded 19, Points 32

Record so far this season: Played 17, Won 8, Drew 3, Lost 6, Goals Scored 22, Goals Conceded 20, Points 27

Perhaps the good job Declan Caddell has done so far is flying under the radar due to the Premiership being so competitive with one win or loss drastically changing position, but he’s dealt with the task of replacing Stephen Baxter alongside bringing in untested Irish League players admirably.

Alongside decent league form, the Seaview outfit have also progressed into the BetMcLean Cup semi-finals.

BALLYMENA UNITED

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 3, Drew 2, Lost 14, Goals Scored 11, Goals Conceded 36, Points 11

Record so far this season: Played 18, Won 9, Drew 0, Lost 9, Goals Scored 22, Goals Conceded 22, Points 27

Another of the real success stories from last season, Ballymena fans were worried about the prospect of relegation this time 12 months ago, level on points with Newry City, but will have no such concerns this term.

The raft of quality signings has helped boost their attacking output – Ben Kennedy has netted half of their 22 league goals – and having previously put together a run of eight consecutive wins which briefly sent them top, there could be cause for further excitement if consistency can be found.

COLERAINE

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 7, Drew 5, Lost 7, Goals Scored 24, Goals Conceded 30, Points 26

Record so far this season: Played 19, Won 7, Drew 5, Lost 7, Goals Scored 32, Goals Conceded 27, Points 26

Basically an identical record to last season, Coleraine might be two league positions worse off but they’ve scored more goals – Matthew Shevlin responsible for 13 of them – and Dean Shiels will be hoping to build on some positive signs in the early stages of their full-time transition.

Another team searching for consistency, the Bannsiders have only won back-to-back matches once and blew a lead late on Saturday against Glenavon.

LARNE

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 12, Drew 6, Lost 1, Goals Scored 37, Goals Conceded 13, Points 42

Record so far this season: Played 14, Won 6, Drew 4, Lost 4, Goals Scored 16, Goals Conceded 12, Points 22

It’s almost impossible to compare both seasons considering the different demands that UEFA Conference League qualification has brought and winning all their matches in hand would send them straight back into the title hunt.

One concern will be their form after European matches – they’ve only won one of four after playing on the continental stage and will be hoping not to lose too much more ground before January.

CARRICK RANGERS

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 6, Drew 3, Lost 10, Goals Scored 26, Goals Conceded 47, Points 21

Record so far this season: Played 18, Won 5, Drew 3, Lost 10, Goals Scored 20, Goals Conceded 30, Points 18

It could be easy to be negative after Carrick’s early form and current position of 10th when they potentially had sights set on challenging for the top-six, but the good news for their supporters is they’re in essentially the exact same position at this stage as last term, when they ultimately finished in a best-ever seventh and reached the European play-offs.

Defensively more solid and with only three teams collecting more points in their last five matches, there’s an opportunity for progress.

GLENAVON

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 7, Drew 2, Lost 10, Goals Scored 22, Goals Conceded 33, Points 23

Record so far this season: Played 19, Won 3, Drew 7, Lost 9, Goals Scored 14, Goals Conceded 28, Points 16

Stephen McDonnell was named November’s Manager of the Month after Glenavon considerably picked their form up this time 12 months ago, putting them just three points off the top-six, but everything has now changed.

Seven points worse off than last term and the least productive team in front of goal, Paddy McLaughlin has been tasked with keeping them in the Premiership.

LOUGHGALL

Record this time last year: Played 19, Won 6, Drew 4, Lost 9, Goals Scored 30, Goals Conceded 37, Points 22

Record so far this season: Played 19, Won 3, Drew 3, Lost 13, Goals Scored 20, Goals Conceded 48, Points 12

After such a stellar season, Loughgall have found life tough in their second campaign back in the top-flight, dealing with the loss of star man Benji Magee to Larne and a raft of injury issues.

They’ve conceded the same amount of goals as Newry City, who were relegated last term, did at this same stage 12 months ago but are only four points adrift of Glenavon so have plenty to fight for.

FULL TABLE ON THIS DAY IN 2023

1.Linfield – 43 points

2.Larne – 42 points

3.Cliftonville – 41 points

4.Crusaders – 32 points

5.Glentoran – 31 points

6.Coleraine – 26 points

7.Glenavon – 23 points

8.Loughgall – 22 points

9.Carrick Rangers – 21 points

10.Dungannon Swifts – 15 points

11.Ballymena United – 11 points