How It Happened: Dungannon Swifts 0 Ballymena United 2
Goals at either end of the second half from Josh Kelly and Conor Keeley secured Ballymena United's first win of the season against Dungannon Swifts.
88: GOAL - Ballymena are awarded a free kick on the right touchline, McCullough whips a great delivery into the box for Keeley to prod him from close range
81: Substitute Gallagher was picked out in the box, but he couldn't get enough purchase on his shot and O'Neill gathered
72: Ruddy gets down the left before whipping a great ball into the box, but it's too high for the onrushing Devlin to make contact with
Most Popular
-
1
Manx Grand Prix 2022: Practice schedule, race order and roads closing times as festival returns on Isle of Man
-
2
‘Still hope for North West 200’ says Ulster road racing legend Phillip McCallen
-
3
"Huge question mark" over North West 200 in 2023, warns Mervyn Whyte
-
4
Glentoran bounce back from early Crusaders blow to clock up first league win
-
5
HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2
69: Knowles' free-kick is easily gathered by O'Neill
64: Calls for a penalty for the hosts as Campbell goes down as he tries to squeeze through Whiteside and Nelson, but play is waved on. The Swifts win the ball back with Walsh crossing for Ruddy, but his header is saved
52: McDaid races clear but McGinty does well to get back in and put him off allowing Dunne to smother the ball
50: GOAL - McDaid cuts out a loose pass by Currie before playing in Kelly with a clever backheel, the skipper keeps his cool to slot through Dunne's legs
Half-time: Dungannon Swifts 0 Ballymena United 0
45+1: Great play sees McDaid slip a clever pass in for Gibson, but the striker drags his shot wide of the far post with only the keeper to beat from the angle
29: As a result of his efforts to block McDaid's shot the defender picked up an injury as was replaced by McGinty
26: McDaid chases a long punt forward but Cole does enough to get back and put him off as the striker scuffs his shot straight at Dunne
14: Knowles crashes a free kick into the wall after Campbell had been upended following a nice link-up with O'Connor
12: First opportunity falls for visitors as Gibson meets Place's Cross, but his header is straight at Dunne