How It Happened: Dungannon Swifts 0 Ballymena United 2

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

88: GOAL - Ballymena are awarded a free kick on the right touchline, McCullough whips a great delivery into the box for Keeley to prod him from close range

81: Substitute Gallagher was picked out in the box, but he couldn't get enough purchase on his shot and O'Neill gathered

72: Ruddy gets down the left before whipping a great ball into the box, but it's too high for the onrushing Devlin to make contact with

Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly put the Sky Blues in front

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

69: Knowles' free-kick is easily gathered by O'Neill

64: Calls for a penalty for the hosts as Campbell goes down as he tries to squeeze through Whiteside and Nelson, but play is waved on. The Swifts win the ball back with Walsh crossing for Ruddy, but his header is saved

52: McDaid races clear but McGinty does well to get back in and put him off allowing Dunne to smother the ball

50: GOAL - McDaid cuts out a loose pass by Currie before playing in Kelly with a clever backheel, the skipper keeps his cool to slot through Dunne's legs

Half-time: Dungannon Swifts 0 Ballymena United 0

45+1: Great play sees McDaid slip a clever pass in for Gibson, but the striker drags his shot wide of the far post with only the keeper to beat from the angle

29: As a result of his efforts to block McDaid's shot the defender picked up an injury as was replaced by McGinty

26: McDaid chases a long punt forward but Cole does enough to get back and put him off as the striker scuffs his shot straight at Dunne

14: Knowles crashes a free kick into the wall after Campbell had been upended following a nice link-up with O'Connor