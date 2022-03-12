HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 1 Ballymena United 0

F-T: Portadown 1 Ballymena United 0

92: Golden chance to seal the points for the Ports as Stedman sends Teggart clear but O'Neill gains a vital touch to divert it wide

89: SUB (Ballymena) - Kane on for Redman

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Portadown's home game with Ballymena United at Shamrock Park in the Danske Bank Premiership

88: SUB (Portadown) - Mashigo on for Tipton

81: SUB (Portadown) - Doherty on for Conaty

78: Redman feeds the ball towards the box and McNally's intercept attempt at a stretch ends up with the ball deflected into the path of Keeley, who moves wide of the out-rushing Barr but scoops it over the target

77: Nelson meets a McGrory corner-kick but, again, it fails to test Barr

76: Well-worked Ballymena move from right to left ends in Millar attempting to squeeze a sidefoot shot inside Barr's near post but the goalkeeper drops down to push out for a corner-kick

74: Barr collects after Kelly connects to a Redman free-kick but it lacks the power to trouble the Ports goalkeeper

70: SUB (Ballymena) - Barr on for Loughran

68: SUB (Portadown) - Dupree on for Anderson

61: O'Neill with a strong hand to save Teggart's shot after the Ports player managed to drive from deep, twisting and turning before firing goalwards inside the Ballymena box

55: SUB (Ballymena) - Waide for Parkhouse

54: YELLOW (Portadown) - Tipton

50: Redman with yet another dangerous delivery from deep - but Parkhouse's glancing header drifts wide

46: SUB (Ballymena) - McGrory on for Place

H-T: Portadown 1 Ballymena United 0

49: And the first half ends with one final shot by Ballymena but Barr is down to save Kelly's low drive

47: Great chance for Ballymena during first-half injury-time when Redman heads the ball back across the goal and Keeley meets on the run but his effort clears the crossbar

42: Portadown defend another ball into the home box and Barr is on hand to save the final attempt by Place

36: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Salley) Ballymena United 0

A long-range strike by Salley as he caps his bright start to the game by finding the bottom corner with an ambitious attempt both speculative and spectacular

30: Ruddy with a last-ditch clearance under pressure from Parkhouse during a scramble in the home penalty area

28: Teggart with another attempt as his drive from distance is just past the post - with the opening reward for Ports perseverance, especially from Salley, during build-up play around the box

16: McElroy with another sight of goal - this time from the left-hand side of the penalty area - but his first-time shot off Nelson's ball back proves too high

12: Delightful teasing cross from the left by Redman travels across the box to McElroy at the back post but his close-range shot at a stretch is saved by Barr

7: Ports carve out a promising opening as a deflection drops for Conaty, who finds Salley with a first-time ball down the left and the striker skips past one Ballymena player before cutting it back but Teggart's drive is deflected out

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, Tipton, Salley, Anderson, Conaty, McNally, Teggart, Beverland, Stedman.

Subs: Burns, McCallum, Murphy, Doherty, Mashigo, Chatee, Dupree.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O'Neill, Redman, Kelly, McElroy, McCullough, Parkhouse, Loughran, Keeley, Millar, Nelson, Place.

Subs: Johnston, Waide, Kane, Barr, McGrory, Graham, Smith.