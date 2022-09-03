HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 1 Cliftonville 2
Cliftonville picked up full points from the trip to Shamrock Park by racing into a 2-0 lead before working hard to protect the final 2-1 advantage over Portadown.
F-T: Portadown 1 Cliftonville 2
88: SUB (Cliftonville) - Casey on for Ronan Hale
86: Gormley with another chance as Cliftonville attack on the break - but his shot is wide from a tight angle
85: SUB (Cliftonville) - Coates on for Rory Hale. Hale in need of treatment on and off the pitch
Most Popular
-
1
Ciaran McGurgan the third Irish League addition from Portadown’s ‘Golden Mile’
-
2
Loughgall resolve on show behind point from ‘bad day’ as Dean Smith keeps calm
-
3
Local riders impress at endurance event
-
4
Ulster out on top over Exeter Chiefs in pre-season success
-
5
Manx Grand Prix results round-up from Isle of Man
78: Ports appeals for a foul dismissed and an immediate long ball forward presents Gormley with a chance but Barr gains a vital touch to divert away
77: SUB (Portadown) - Stedman on for Donnellan
75: Substitute Tlou slides in within minutes of coming on to block Moore from a clear shot on goal
73: SUB (Portadown) - Tlou on for Teggart
59: SUBS (Portadown) - Archer and Mitchell on for Moore and Mashigo
59: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Gormley and Moore on for McDonagh and Gallagher
53: Ryan Curran unable to divert home on the run after Rory Hale finds Ronan Hale and the left-wing delivery is sent towards the near post
47: First significant effort of the second half as Ronan Hale feeds the ball back to Rory Hale but the powerful drive is the wrong side of the post
H-T: Portadown 1 Cliftonville 2
43: Turner with a spectacular effort late in the first half but his long-range drive comes back off the frame of the goal
37: Ports pressure with Mashigo racing in to block Gartside's attempted clearance, Conaty feeds the ball back before Mashigo pokes it towards Donnellan but his tame sidefoot shot is blocked on the line by Gallagher
29: Portadown on the attack in search of an equaliser but Jenkins' curling long-range attempt fails to trouble Gartside
27: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Jenkins) Cliftonville 2
Rapid response by Portadown to falling 2-0 down under mounting Cliftonville pressure as Jenkins drills home a fine angled shot
26: GOAL - Portadown 0 Cliftonville 2 (R.Curran)
Curran composed inside the box to turn and feed the ball home past the Ports players on the line after McDonagh's corner-kick dropped as Barr attempted to claim under pressure
23: Barr racing outside his area to clear the threat before Ronan Hale can get the ball under control
22: McDonagh's corner-kick is met by Rory Hale but Barr proves behind the effort
21: A second attempt by Ronan Hale in quick succession - this time a fierce drive forcing Barr into a smart stop
20: Curling right-foot shot from the left-hand side of the box by Ronan Hale but it proves comfortable for Barr
14: Rory Hale picks up an attempted clearance and drives forward but his shot is blocked by Upton for a corner-kick
3: GOAL - Portadown 0 Cliftonville 1 (Rn Hale)
Cliftonville attack down the right and McDonagh's ball across to the edge of the box is controlled and converted by a sweeping Ronan Hale shot into the bottom corner
PORTADOWN: Barr, Akiotu, Upton, Donnellan, Russell, Conaty, Moore, McNally, Teggart, Mashigo, Jenkins.
Subs: Tlou, Beverland, Stedman, McKenna, Archer, Tantale, Mitchell.
CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher, C.Curran, Rr.Hale, R.Curran, McDonagh, Lowe, Doherty, Turner, Rn.Hale.
Subs: Talley, Robinson, Traynor, Gormley, Casey, Coates, Moore.
Referee: Declan Hassan