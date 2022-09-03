HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 1 Cliftonville 2

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Portadown v Cliftonville at Shamrock Park in the Danske Bank Premiership

F-T: Portadown 1 Cliftonville 2

88: SUB (Cliftonville) - Casey on for Ronan Hale

86: Gormley with another chance as Cliftonville attack on the break - but his shot is wide from a tight angle

85: SUB (Cliftonville) - Coates on for Rory Hale. Hale in need of treatment on and off the pitch

78: Ports appeals for a foul dismissed and an immediate long ball forward presents Gormley with a chance but Barr gains a vital touch to divert away

77: SUB (Portadown) - Stedman on for Donnellan

75: Substitute Tlou slides in within minutes of coming on to block Moore from a clear shot on goal

73: SUB (Portadown) - Tlou on for Teggart

59: SUBS (Portadown) - Archer and Mitchell on for Moore and Mashigo

59: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Gormley and Moore on for McDonagh and Gallagher

53: Ryan Curran unable to divert home on the run after Rory Hale finds Ronan Hale and the left-wing delivery is sent towards the near post

47: First significant effort of the second half as Ronan Hale feeds the ball back to Rory Hale but the powerful drive is the wrong side of the post

H-T: Portadown 1 Cliftonville 2

43: Turner with a spectacular effort late in the first half but his long-range drive comes back off the frame of the goal

37: Ports pressure with Mashigo racing in to block Gartside's attempted clearance, Conaty feeds the ball back before Mashigo pokes it towards Donnellan but his tame sidefoot shot is blocked on the line by Gallagher

29: Portadown on the attack in search of an equaliser but Jenkins' curling long-range attempt fails to trouble Gartside

27: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Jenkins) Cliftonville 2

Rapid response by Portadown to falling 2-0 down under mounting Cliftonville pressure as Jenkins drills home a fine angled shot

26: GOAL - Portadown 0 Cliftonville 2 (R.Curran)

Curran composed inside the box to turn and feed the ball home past the Ports players on the line after McDonagh's corner-kick dropped as Barr attempted to claim under pressure

23: Barr racing outside his area to clear the threat before Ronan Hale can get the ball under control

22: McDonagh's corner-kick is met by Rory Hale but Barr proves behind the effort

21: A second attempt by Ronan Hale in quick succession - this time a fierce drive forcing Barr into a smart stop

20: Curling right-foot shot from the left-hand side of the box by Ronan Hale but it proves comfortable for Barr

14: Rory Hale picks up an attempted clearance and drives forward but his shot is blocked by Upton for a corner-kick

3: GOAL - Portadown 0 Cliftonville 1 (Rn Hale)

Cliftonville attack down the right and McDonagh's ball across to the edge of the box is controlled and converted by a sweeping Ronan Hale shot into the bottom corner

PORTADOWN: Barr, Akiotu, Upton, Donnellan, Russell, Conaty, Moore, McNally, Teggart, Mashigo, Jenkins.

Subs: Tlou, Beverland, Stedman, McKenna, Archer, Tantale, Mitchell.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher, C.Curran, Rr.Hale, R.Curran, McDonagh, Lowe, Doherty, Turner, Rn.Hale.

Subs: Talley, Robinson, Traynor, Gormley, Casey, Coates, Moore.