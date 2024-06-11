Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by PA)

Northern Ireland’s friendly match tonight against Andorra is set for a free-to-air broadcast by Premier Sports.

Fans will be able to watch the friendly for Michael O’Neill’s side via the Premier Sports channel on YouTube.

A Premier Sports press release stated “the decision marks a move by the broadcaster to attract a wider audience for the match”.

Northern Ireland met Spain on Saturday and now take on Andorra at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia from 7.45PM (UK time).

Both games fall under the package for Premier Sports subscribers on Premier Sports 2 and the Premier Player.

The Andorra broadcast over YouTube will be geo-blocked to the UK and Ireland only – for access visit https://www.youtube.com/@PremSportsTV.

Northern Ireland scheduled the games as part of preparations for forthcoming UEFA Nations League group games.

Northern Ireland host Luxembourg on Thursday, September 5 before a trip to take on Bulgaria (September 8) and away test against Belarus (October 11).

O’Neill selected a 26-strong squad for the games with Spain and Andorra.