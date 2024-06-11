How to watch Northern Ireland v Andorra for free
Fans will be able to watch the friendly for Michael O’Neill’s side via the Premier Sports channel on YouTube.
A Premier Sports press release stated “the decision marks a move by the broadcaster to attract a wider audience for the match”.
Northern Ireland met Spain on Saturday and now take on Andorra at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia from 7.45PM (UK time).
Both games fall under the package for Premier Sports subscribers on Premier Sports 2 and the Premier Player.
The Andorra broadcast over YouTube will be geo-blocked to the UK and Ireland only – for access visit https://www.youtube.com/@PremSportsTV.
Northern Ireland scheduled the games as part of preparations for forthcoming UEFA Nations League group games.
Northern Ireland host Luxembourg on Thursday, September 5 before a trip to take on Bulgaria (September 8) and away test against Belarus (October 11).
O’Neill selected a 26-strong squad for the games with Spain and Andorra.
NORTHERN IRELAND: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Jonny Evans (Manchester United), Jamal Lewis (Watford, on loan from Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Aaron Donnelly (Dundee, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Ross McCausland (Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren), Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Nottingham Forest).
