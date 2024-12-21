Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff admits he “didn't really know” who Conor Falls was a couple of weeks ago but praised the former Glentoran youngster after handing him his League One debut in Friday’s 4-0 triumph over Cambridge United, where fellow countrymen Callum Marshall and Brodie Spencer both got on the scoresheet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falls swapped Belfast for Yorkshire in 2020 after impressing at The Oval and has progressed through the ranks at Huddersfield, starring for the B team alongside enjoying a loan spell with Liversedge.

The 20-year-old, who is from Cookstown and attended St Mary's Magherafelt, has struggled with injuries in recent times so when ex-Northern Ireland international Duff went along to watch the club’s reserves, he got a pleasant surprise in the shape of forward Falls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted into the first team for Friday’s trip to Cambridge, Falls was introduced as a late substitute, capping off what was a special night for Northern Ireland with Spencer assisted by Marshall for Huddersfield’s second before the 20-year-old netted twice.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

"If I'm being brutally honest, I didn't really know who Conor was two weeks ago,” Duff told the club’s media channel. “I went to watch the B team and walked over after 30 minutes and went 'who is that?'.

"He has been injured for 18 months so I haven't seen him and I thought he looked good. It shows where we are at in terms of bare bones but what I liked about it was in the 90th minute I turned around and said 'get Conor ready' and in 15 seconds he's standing beside me ready because he's desperate to get on the pitch.

"Unfortunately for him he's going to remember me for the rest of his life because I'm the one who gave him his debut."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Linfield youngster Marshall has enjoyed a superb loan spell from West Ham United, now scoring six times and providing two assists in 19 league appearances – form which Michael O’Neill will hope he can carry into next year’s World Cup qualifiers and beyond as the young striker develops into a key international player.

Having all grown up at Irish League clubs, Marshall has known both Falls and Spencer for years and was delighted to see the former get his debut.

"I’ve known Conor since I was about 10,” he said. “I haven’t been as close to him for the past five years or so but before that he was in the Northern Ireland set-up so we all know each other.

"I hadn’t spoken to Conor in years before I came here and he told me how he has been going through a few injuries so he’s just happy to be back out on the pitch and it’s great to see him getting his debut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wing-back Spencer has now scored in consecutive matches and after assisting Marshall for a late equaliser against Lincoln City last weekend, the striker was happy to return the favour.

"He said I owed him one!” laughed Marshall. “Pretty much everywhere I’ve went I have had contact with Brodie in some way, whether it’s through Northern Ireland or whatever.