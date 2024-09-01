'I just love to play football' - The Mid-Ulster attacking duo both in their 40s proving that age is just a number after early season goal form
No player can boast a better goal return this term than the four fired in by 43-year-old Corbett, who has plied his trade with the County Armagh outfit for nearly 25 years, while 40-year-old Bicker sits just one behind his teammate with both helping Rovers kick their campaign off with three consecutive league victories.
Having spent last season sitting in defence, Corbett is showing his predatory instincts in front of goal once again, starting with a brace in their 2-0 triumph over Seapatrick and was also on target against Laurelvale and Windmill Stars.
The sole blemish on their record to date is an Irish Cup defeat to Castlewellan Town – “I was away on holiday so I'm still unbeaten” jokes Corbett – and having previously helped Tandragee win two league titles, his desire to lift another before calling it a day burns bright.
“I played in defence all last year with us being short, except for two games when I went back upfront and scored four - I was back in defence after that!” laughs Corbett. “I've been here for nearly 25 years...we've won plenty of trophies and I'd like to win another before I quit.
"I love to win. We're starting to climb back up the table. We were fighting relegation for a couple of years and that wasn't good. Gremlin (Bicker) and I were the only ones that really stuck with the team and there was a rebuilding job.
"We can definitely challenge for the league - we've put a good team together and the likes of Oxford Sunnyside are out of it now. I think we'll be up there."
Players extending their careers beyond 40 is a rarity – and a prospect which Corbett didn’t think would be possible at one stage – but football remains an important part of his life and the required fitness levels, along with the sharpshooting skills, are very much still present and he’s determined to continue for as long as possible.
"I'll play until my legs don't work anymore,” he said. “If you'd told me in my twenties that I'd still be playing at 43 I wouldn't have believed you, but I've always been naturally fit and my job as a plasterer keeps me in shape too.
"Age is just a number - if you keep yourself sharp and fit you're good to go. I just love to play football. Another important thing is getting to training twice per week because when you stop as you get older you soon slow down.
"I'm not even sore after games at the minute...I'm fine when I wake up the day after matches - I'll keep going until that changes."
Tandragee appointed Justin Brown as their new boss in late-June, forming a fresh management team alongside coaches Gary Young and David Gilmore, and their approach has clearly helped bring the best out of both Corbett and Bicker.
"We've changed the shape this season...I'm playing as a lone number nine in a 4-2-3-1 and the whole balance of the team is great,” added Corbett. “The goals we've conceded in the league were when our goalkeeper was away on holiday and the left-back was put in!
"The aim is to win trophies. We're at a position now where we'd like to win a trophy and the big ambition is to win the league. That would be the ultimate. That might put the nail in my coffin and I'll go and play for the reserves. I'll get another two years and then it might be time to retire."
