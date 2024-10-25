Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Dundela and Bangor striker Lee Rea admits there’s a real sense of pride at getting to represent his local club Kelvin OB after swapping the Championship for Amateur League earlier this week.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Linfield, playing in youth teams that included the likes of Trai Hume, Carl Johnston and Chris McKee before joining Glenavon.

He has since impressed in Northern Ireland’s second-tier for Dundela, scoring 10 league goals for the Wilgar Park outfit last term – form which attracted the interest of high-flying Bangor.

Due to injuries and the superb form of striking duo Matthew Ferguson and Ben Arthurs, Rea was limited to just three substitute appearances in the Championship for Lee Feeney’s side at the start of this campaign alongside starting in their Co Antrim Shield defeat to Carrick Rangers.

Lee Rea in action for Dundela last season. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

That sparked his desire to sign for local club Kelvin OB, who currently ply their trade in NAFL Division 2A but have sights set on progressing up the pyramid and hope Rea’s arrival can help spearhead those ambitions.

"It's the first time I've been buzzing for a match in a while,” said Rea ahead of his potential club debut on Saturday against league leaders Bangor Swifts. "This is my local club, they're just down the road from me.

"My mates are there and I'm trying to get another few back too. I'm going to enjoy it as much as I can with no pressure. I love my local community and where I come from and representing it is a big thing for me.

"I want to enjoy this time playing with my mates because it's something I've always wanted to do and I want to bring a bit of silverware back to my local community.”

Throughout his career so far, Rea has had the opportunity to work with some great Northern Irish strikers, gaining advice from the country’s record goalscorer David Healy during time spent with Linfield while Gary Hamilton, who netted over 260 times for Portadown, Glenavon and Glenavon during a successful Irish League career, was his boss at the Lurgan Blues.

For a young forward from these shores, there aren’t many better examples to learn off and Rea loved every moment at both clubs.

"I loved my time at Linfield and Glenavon,” he added. “At Linfield you were winning everything and nobody could really touch you.

"When you move to different clubs like Glenavon and Knockbreda and make the move into senior football, it can be hard to get three points, nevermind winning every trophy. It was a good experience for me.

"Gary was very good with the strikers and Healy was the same. When I was playing for the U16s and U18s, Healy would come out and coach us - he was very good with us.