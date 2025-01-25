Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Levi Ives says his successful time at Larne is something he couldn't have imagined but now his full focus is on repeating the trick at new club Coleraine.

The defender put pen-to-paper on a multi-year deal at The Showgrounds on Thursday, becoming the Bannsiders' third arrival of the window after Patrick Burns and Ronan Doherty.

Ives' time at Inver Park yielded two Gibson Cups, a County Antrim Shield and he helped to create history as Larne became the first team from Northern Ireland to qualify for the group stages of a European competition.

Now he wants to do that with new club Coleraine, who are currently embarking on their first season of full-time football.

Levi Ives at the announcement of his transfer to Coleraine from Larne. (Photo by Coleraine FC)

Ives said: "It was a year-and-a-half of something I couldn't have imagined at Larne.

"I was at Cliftonville for eight years and I came very close to winning the league, but then went to Larne and won it in my first season.

"To go on to make group stage football of a European competition is something I didn't think was possible. My time there was excellent.

"I've no Irish Cup - so I need that.

"I was lucky enough to play in the final against Coleraine but we lost.

"I've won everything apart from the Irish Cup but we're still in the Cup here and I'm allowed to play in it.

"Silverware is what you want every season as you don't want to come away with nothing."

The 27-year-old had already agreed a pre-contract to join Coleraine but the switch was fast-tracked as the Bannsiders paid an undisclosed fee for the full-back.

He says he initially sold on a move to the Ballycastle Road after conversations with head coach Dean Shiels and sporting director Oran Kearney.

"I always thought Coleraine was a great club and anytime I came down here, it was filled with fans and they've got a great backing," he added.

"It's always good playing in front of a good fan base and things like that.

"They were always hard to play against so it will be good to play in a team that has that bit of freedom to go and express yourself.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line.

"I can't wait to get started playing games with the lads and see where it takes us.

"I came into my last six months of my contract and I wasn't really sure where my future was.