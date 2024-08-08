Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a difficult season of limited opportunities across time spent at Ballymena United and Portadown, TJ Murray says a return to Dundela has helped “get that smile back on my face” once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old progressed through the ranks at Linfield before making his Premiership debut in August 2015 and also got a taste of European football in the Faroe Islands against NSÍ Runavík.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since departing Windsor Park, Murray has enjoyed spells at Ards, Carrick Rangers, Warrenpoint Town, Ballymena and the Ports, who he helped clinch the Championship title last season after arriving in January, and is now returning to Wilgar Park for the third time, once again linking up with “good friend” Stephen Gourley.

Gourley was still in the midst of his legendary Dundela playing career when Murray signed on-loan in 2015 and was boss when he joined permanently three years later.

Dundela manager Stephen Gourley welcomes new signing TJ Murray. PIC: Dundela FC

Now comfortable in familiar surroundings, Murray has a newfound motivation to prove the doubters wrong and admits he’s “back with a bit of vengeance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a great changing room there and everyone around the club is working together so it's a good place to be right now,” he said. “I'm looking forward to getting that love back for the game.

"It's brilliant to have this buzz because it's something I've been searching for. Last season wasn't the best with limited chances at Ballymena and then the way things fell and worked out with Portadown towards the end wasn't quite right.

"It set me back a bit hearing the news I was being released from Portadown thinking I was still going to be there, but I've got that buzz back now and I'm looking forward to playing regularly and playing with a smile on my face. That's what has been needed after the season I've had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd limited chances at Ballymena with the way things were and it's the way football goes. The way things fell at Portadown at the end was a bit disheartening so I'm buzzing to get that smile back on my face and help the club push for the title. I'm back with a bit of vengeance.”

Murray has played over 100 games in the Irish League’s second-tier and his experience could help Dundela mount yet another title charge after falling just short last term having led for long stretches.

The club have continued to take strides forward and after rejecting multiple offers to make his Wilgar return, Murray wants to be challenging for honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I was there before, if you'd told me then that this is where the club was going I'd have found it hard to believe, but to see it unfolding in front of me with the ground and their plans going forward, it's brilliant to see,” he added. "I had some great times and memories from the two previous spells.

"I had a couple of other offers there but I'm at a point in my career where I'm just looking to enjoy my football again. Last season went right to the wire and Dundela were pushing the whole way.