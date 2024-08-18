Watch more of our videos on Shots!

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee was full of praise for David Parkhouse after the former Ballymena United and Cliftonville striker scored four goals in the first-half of Saturday’s 4-0 Championship victory over Ballinamallard United.

Parkhouse, who previously spent three years on the books of Sheffield United, arrived at Blanchflower Park from Ballymena ahead of last season and netted only twice in 24 league appearances with starting opportunities limited due to the form of Matthew Ferguson and Tiarnan O’Connor.

With Ferguson since departing for second-tier rivals Bangor, the 24-year-old has started in both of the Welders’ matches at the beginning of this new Irish League campaign with superb results, netting four in the space of 37 minutes against a Ballinamallard side that defeated Ballyclare Comrades 4-0 last weekend.

"I’m delighted for David getting his four...he has actually doubled his tally from last year!” Kee told the club’s media channel. “He had a lot of competition last year with good strikers at the club. I’m delighted for him to be up and running."

David Parkhouse scored four goals in H&W Welders Championship victory over Ballinamallard United. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

This isn’t the first time Parkhouse has netted four in one match – he also achieved the feat five years ago as Derry City defeated Waterford in the EA Sports Cup semi-final.

"I’ve had one before when I was at Derry City, so it’s good to get a second one,” he reflected. “That was in 2019 and I’d the luck of it going to extra-time so had more time to get another couple.

"For my third goal today those feelings (of everything I hit was going in) were coming around but I wouldn’t get those opportunities without the boys I’m playing with. In the first-half the boys were on our game attacking and without them doing their jobs you don’t get the rewards.”

Kee was also impressed with the performance of midfielder Adam McAleenan, who joined the Welders from Crusaders this summer and feels a number of his players have been rewarded for hard yards done in pre-season.

"Him (McAleenan) and Dylan O’Kane haven’t done much wrong in what they are doing on and off the ball,” he added. “They’ve good engines, can play, can start attacks, good on the turnover, but at the back we’ve to be brave in what we’re doing at the minute and (Lewis) Patterson leads by example.

"Tiarnan O’Connor is always a threat, Josh Kee’s form so far this season has been excellent, (Ewan) McCoubrey is a real menace as well, Ronan Wilson was really good today in that role.

"That’s what you want. All those players worked hard for eight or nine weeks uninterrupted throughout pre-season so they deserve this and that in turn helps the team, so we’re delighted.”

The Welders sit third in the Championship table after two matches – only Ards and Annagh United can boast perfect records in the early stages of the season – but Kee has called on his side to remain focused with a trip to Institute up next.