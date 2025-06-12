'I’m Glentoran through and through': Oval legend confident success is 'just around the corner' after extending stay into 14th season

Glentoran legend Marcus Kane has extended his stay at The Oval into a 14th season after signing a new one-year contract and declared “as long as the club wants me, I’ll be here giving everything I’ve got”.

Since joining the Glens in 2012, Kane has made 442 appearances, playing his part in three Irish Cup triumphs, and has worn the captain’s armband for the past eight seasons.

The 33-year-old played 35 times in all competitions last term for Declan Devine’s side and insists he’ll keep giving his all for the East Belfast club with belief that success is “just around the corner”.

“I’m delighted to sign on for another year,” said Kane. “I love this club and I’m Glentoran through and through.

Marcus Kane with Glentoran owner Ali Pour and manager Declan Devine after signing a new contract. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

"As long as the club wants me, I’ll be here giving everything I’ve got.

“I was really pleased to make 35 appearances and contribute consistently last season.

"Missing the County Antrim Shield final was tough, but I was proud of the lads for getting the job done and delivering our first trophy in five years.

“What Declan Devine has brought to Glentoran can’t be overstated.

"He came in with a clear vision, doing things his way and raising standards across the board. His professionalism, attention to detail and the way he’s restructured the football side of the club has been exceptional.

“Without that level of support and structure he has put in place, I wouldn’t have played as many games as I did last season. He’s shown huge faith in me and I have complete belief in him and what he’s building here.

“While the season didn’t finish the way we wanted, there are plenty of positives to build on. Declan’s already made some bold calls and bringing in players like Liam Burt and Jordan Stewart shows the ambition we have.

“There’s a real determination in the group to come back stronger in pre-season and I’m fully focused on playing a big part in the success I genuinely believe is just around the corner.”

Devine believes it was crucial to keep Kane at the club due to his professionalism and leadership, and says he remains one of the first names on his team sheet when available.

“Marcus is a true Glentoran legend and having him lead us into the new season is a huge boost for everyone connected to this football club,” said Devine. “Towards the end of last season, I told Marcus I wanted him to stay and that we’d get this deal done.

"There was never any doubt in my mind that he would be part of our plans going forward.

“When fit, he’s one of the first names on my team sheet. He’s everything you want in a captain - committed, professional, passionate and driven.

“He knows exactly what it means to wear the Glentoran badge.

"His leadership and connection to this club are invaluable and he sets the standard in the dressing room every day.

“Younger players look up to him and rightly so. He works tirelessly every day, prepares the right way and leads by example both on and off the pitch.