Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne’s teenage sensation Ambrose Ajala says it “feels amazing” to have marked his first team debut by scoring twice in their Co Antrim Shield victory over Queens University and hopes to make a future impact at Inver Park.

With the Inver Reds playing three matches in six days across three different competitions, Tiernan Lynch handed a number of the club’s academy stars an opportunity in Tuesday’s Shield opener, including 17-year-old Ajala, who grasped it with both hands.

It only took Ajala 21 minutes to open his senior Larne account and he scored another soon after as the reigning champions started their title defence with a 3-0 triumph against Premier Intermediate League opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow youngsters Callum Cowan and Logan Wallace were also in from the start before Logan Graham, Caleb Sweeney and Alex Eakin were introduced off the bench.

Ambrose Ajala scored twice on his senior Larne debut in their Co Antrim Shield victory over Queens University. PIC: Larne FC

Ajala, Cowan and Graham were involved in the Larne side that celebrated Harry Cavan Youth Cup success last season and the young forward was left “speechless” after a memorable evening.

"It feels amazing - I'm speechless,” Ajala told the club’s media channel. “Scoring two goals for Larne's first team feels class, being around top quality players, top men that have been in Europe and everywhere and that I'd be able to impress them and got my chance to score two goals is beautiful.

"My manager Andy Mitchell called me last night and told me the good news (that I’d be starting) and I was just buzzing to play this game. All sorts of emotions run through my head - I don't want to play bad, I want to impress them and I want to impress the gaffer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm buzzing and I'm looking to score many more goals and get many more minutes in the first team. Larne just has so many connections and are willing to improve a player - they've improved me so much with scoring, striking, positioning myself."

Ajala joined Larne’s scholarship programme from Crusaders and watching Lynch’s men become the first Irish League outfit to qualify for the UEFA Conference League has provided further motivation for the club’s youngsters.

"When I joined I was still in school so I couldn't be fully in the scholarship yet,” added Ajala. “I was with the Under 16s with Albert (Watson), U18s and a bit with the U20s moving around.

"It was a big change in intensity in training and with everything. I feel at home here and the coaches and facilities are top quality. I'm happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad