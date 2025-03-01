Declan Caddell has dismissed his side’s run of six wins from seven games as irrelevant for the weekend Irish Cup derby date – declaring “momentum means nothing” against Cliftonville.

​With only a loss to runaway Irish League leaders Linfield the blemish in recent weeks, the Crues carry forward confidence born from positive numbers in terms of points returns and progress, plus positive numbers in terms of returning players.

However, Caddell – a veteran of tussles with Cliftonville as a player before moving into management last summer – is aware of the need for a note of caution before the quarter-final Seaview clash.

"January was really difficult, I think we had eight games and in terms of training sessions we'd probably eight or nine training out of a squad of 22.” said Caddell. "That's the situation we were in and now, all of a sudden, you're starting to get players back from injury.

Crusaders boss Declan Caddell during the recent Premiership win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"Now there's a bit of competition for players and it's good to have, as a manager, those headaches of who to play.

"Momentum means nothing going into a cup game against Cliftonville.

“That’s me being honest...it goes out the window.

"Two really good teams with not a lot separating them all season.

"It’s a cup quarter-final (so) whatever team turns up on the day and delivers, whichever team scores their chances, will win the game...that’s it.

“Boys are all fit and confident...probably in January bringing on boys with not a lot of senior experience but now looking at our bench we’ve five or six really good players who could play for any team in the league ready to come on and make a difference.

"That’s what you need to compete.

"But cup games are always fine margins and if you look at the Cliftonville meetings this season they’ve also been fine margins.

"Boxing Day was the latest one with two goals for Kieran Offord but, other than that, there wasn’t a lot in the game.”

Caddell is putting his faith in preparation but accepts the cup tie remains “the flip of a coin”.

"It’s open, the flip of a coin for me,” he said. "We’ll both do our homework and start putting a plan together to go and get a result.