Northern Ireland return to action on Tuesday night for a friendly against Sweden in Stockholm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael O’Neill’s side are stepping up their preparations for the World Cup qualifying campaign that begins in September.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points.

All Hale Ronan?

Jordan Thompson on the move during Northern Ireland's training session at the Strawberry Arena, Stockholm before meeting Sweden. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

FIFA gave Ronan Hale clearance to switch national allegiance from the Republic of Ireland earlier this year, but the Ross County striker was left on the bench in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland with Lee Bonis preferred up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Michael O’Neil has said the 26-year-old will get his chances but added: “I can’t promise he’s going to win 40 caps and be an international for 10 years.”

Keeper quandary

Teenager Pierce Charles started against Switzerland on Friday but there are growing calls for Plymouth’s Conor Hazard to be given a chance to add to his eight caps.

The 27-year-old impressed during Argyle’s memorable FA Cup run that included wins over Brentford and Liverpool.

More injury woe

An injury list which already included Conor Bradley, Daniel Ballard, Eoin Toal, Ali McCann and Dion Charles, now has the name Trai Hume added to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland defender aggravated a hip injury against Switzerland on Friday and has gone back to his club.

Stopping Isak

O’Neill wants Northern Ireland to achieve something very few Premier League teams have managed this season – keep Alexander Isak quiet.

On paper it looks a thankless task as Newcastle striker Isak has been in red-hot form this term with 19 league goals as well as the clincher in last week’s historic Carabao Cup final success against Liverpool.

But he drew a blank in Sweden’s shock defeat in Luxembourg on Saturday, so you never know.

Under the roof

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockholm’s Strawberry Arena will not be growing any fruit for the foreseeable future as its roof is currently closed to protect the grass, and it will stay shut for Tuesday night’s match.

Captain Shea Charles admitted it will be a new experience.