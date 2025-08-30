Portadown boss Niall Currie declared loan signing Rhys Annett a "fan favourite" following his sparkling impact at Shamrock Park - the striker celebrating a first start with a goal in Friday's 2-1 victory over Crusaders.

Of course, Annett's finishing ability comes as little surprise to Currie given the current Ports boss handed the 20-year-old his Championship debut when manager of Dundela.

Annett's arrival from Linfield on loan helped the Ports bounce back from back-to-back Premiership defeats, with Eamon Fyfe cementing success with a strike off the substitutes' bench after Jordan Forsythe left it level for the Crues.

"We had him in a front two as we know that is his best position," said Currie on BBC Sport NI. "He can play left or right or behind a striker but, ultimately, he's fantastic with a partner beside him.

Portadown's Rhys Annett finds the net to break the deadlock at Shamrock Park against Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"He's one of the best finishers I have coached...I gave him his Championship debut as a 16-year-old at Dundela, so I know all about him.

"He seems to be a fan favourite already."

Currie called the victory "huge". "Anytime you beat the Crues you know you're in the game," said the Ports boss. "It was a very even game, it was more like basketball in the second half, more than I liked.