Instant impact by 'one of the best finishers' has Portadown loan signing immediate 'fan favourite'
Of course, Annett's finishing ability comes as little surprise to Currie given the current Ports boss handed the 20-year-old his Championship debut when manager of Dundela.
Annett's arrival from Linfield on loan helped the Ports bounce back from back-to-back Premiership defeats, with Eamon Fyfe cementing success with a strike off the substitutes' bench after Jordan Forsythe left it level for the Crues.
"We had him in a front two as we know that is his best position," said Currie on BBC Sport NI. "He can play left or right or behind a striker but, ultimately, he's fantastic with a partner beside him.
"He's one of the best finishers I have coached...I gave him his Championship debut as a 16-year-old at Dundela, so I know all about him.
"He seems to be a fan favourite already."
Currie called the victory "huge". "Anytime you beat the Crues you know you're in the game," said the Ports boss. "It was a very even game, it was more like basketball in the second half, more than I liked.
"But the players deserve great credit, we are off the back of a disappointing defeat by Larne and we had a lot of injuries...but they left everything out on the pitch."