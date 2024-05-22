Conrad Kirkwood, President of the Irish Football Association. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

​Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood sees Gordon Lyons’ ‘Northern Ireland Football Fund’ as “a start” for clubs across the country as they look to begin the process of upgrading infrastructure, but insists the £36.2million pledged by the Communities Minister isn’t enough and is also awaiting a positive update on Casement Park.

Addressing representatives from football clubs at Windsor Park on Wednesday afternoon, Lyons outlined his vision which he believes is a “once in a lifetime opportunity to transform the game locally”.

It’s expected that funds will become available for clubs from April 2025 onwards following a “transparent open grant funding competition” and Lyons has also reaffirmed his intention to secure additional funding while stating work is progressing on a National Training Centre.

The announcement wasn’t linked to the construction of Casement Park – the Belfast venue which is set to stage matches at Euro 2028 – and while welcoming news of the investment, Kirkwood is determined to see a positive update on the stadium.

“This is positive news,” he said. “After a long wait we can finally see some progress which will help football, at all levels, across Northern Ireland.

“We have stated continuously that the £36m set aside is not enough. But it is a start and, as the game’s governing body here, this is something we welcome.

“We await further good news about the funding for Casement Park.

“Co-hosting UEFA Euro 2028 will see Northern Ireland be a key part of the largest major sporting event our nations have ever jointly staged and will be a catalyst for positive change in this country through the power of football.”

On further funding, Lyons said: "I am committed to delivering long-term investment in football and I am determined to secure additional funding in future years to make this happen.