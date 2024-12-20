H&W Welders manager Paul Kee is anticipating an “interesting” January transfer window and expects movement in both directions at the Championship club.

The East Belfast side had a large turnover of players during the summer as stars like Matthew Ferguson, Kyle Owens and Michael McLellan, who sits top of the league’s goalscoring charts on 18 after a stunning start to life at Dundela, all departed.

Kee’s headline arrivals included Brandon Doyle from Crusaders and Cliftonville defender Jamie Robinson, while young duo Tiarnan O’Connor and Josh Kee, already at the club, have been standout players – the former has netted 11 times with only ex-team-mates Ferguson (15) and McLellan boasting better tallies.

Ahead of this weekend’s showdown with second-placed Limavady United, the Welders sit fifth, just five points behind their opponents and hold a game in hand with Annagh United and Dundela also in the promotion race.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Bangor, who host Ballinamallard United, have opened up a seven-point advantage at the summit and are strong favourites to clinch the Championship title.

The January transfer window is notoriously a difficult one to do smart business with most top players already secured by clubs, but Kee will be looking to add pieces that can help drive Welders up the table.

"There are players we are interested in and we're looking at it,” he told the club’s media channel. “There are players in our team too who are a wee bit disappointed with their game time so we might have to speak to them too, so there will be ones going out and probably ones coming in.

"It all depends on the finances because we've a budget we stick to and we don't want to go away from that. We need to get what suits the team and what the team needs with characters as well, which is always difficult.

"You need good characters to be a successful team and it's not just about ability. It's going to be an interesting window and I do anticipate movement both ways.

"The difficulty with the window is finding suitable players. Every club will be looking to strengthen and we're no different."