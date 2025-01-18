Irish League boss celebrates January signing 'we've never really been in a position to be able to get'

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 18th Jan 2025, 11:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dean Smith’s patience is paying off over Fra McCaffrey - with the January signing delivering immediate returns.

Loughgall boss Smith has been active in the New Year transfer window in a bid to bolster the top-flight’s bottom side across the second half of the Premiership campaign.

The Villagers travel to tackle Cliftonville this weekend bolstered by midweek Irish Cup success over Institute which featured McCaffrey netting his first goal for Loughgall on his second appearance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've said many times...Fra is a player I've admired from afar, we've never really been in a position to be able to get him to the club,” said Smith following the 3-2 knockout boost which handed McCaffrey a first start following his debut off the bench last weekend in the league loss to Portadown. "Thankfully, he's come on board and you see what he brings...that wee bit of quality, that wee bit of experience at times we've maybe been missing.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)
Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"The cuteness of the run and finish.

"Fra's a real pro, you see how hard he works and he has that knack of scoring goals.

"We probably haven't scored enough goals from midfield, if being honest, so certainly Fra will come in and do that.

"We thought James Carroll came in and done really well...Robbie Mahon was really bright the first half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You take confidence from any win...we've won a game of football, I thought over the 90 minutes we probably deserved it.

"We'll take the confidence and positives out of the cup game and take them into Saturday."

Loughgall sit eight points behind Carrick Rangers having played two extra games.

"As much as our league form hasn't been what we want, we've been competitive in every game,” said Smith. "There's a lot of frustration because we know we can do better, we've shown it in glimpses but just not enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The downside (from Tuesday’s Irish Cup win) is the walking wounded...Ben Murdock and Robbie Mahon came off at half-time with precautionary injuries.

"Tiernan Kelly's come off with what looks like a knee injury and Nathaniel Ferris has come off with what looks like a calf strain.

"So there's four we've lost probably for Saturday, which is our luck this season given what we've already out...it just adds to the list.”

Related topics:Dean SmithVillagersLoughgallPremiershipCliftonville
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice