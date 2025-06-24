Ards manager John Bailie believes former Glentoran midfielder Steven Gordon will prove to be a “fantastic asset” for his side after returning on a two-year deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon, who is from Newtownards, came through the youth ranks at Ards before joining Linfield and went on to enjoy spells at Glenavon, the Glens and Carrick Rangers, where he had spent the past five years.

During his time at The Oval, Gordon returned to Ards on loan throughout the 2013/14 campaign and will now provide a major source of experience for Bailie’s side as they look to build on last season’s Championship progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They finished in fifth – five players higher than the previous campaign – and also enjoyed a dream run to the Irish Cup semi-finals before losing out to Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Former Glentoran midfielder Steven Gordan has returned to local club Ards. (Photo by Ards FC)

"I am delighted to get Steven over the line and secured for the next two seasons,” said Bailie. “He has plenty of Premiership experience and is a local Newtownards boy who has so much to offer Ards FC.

"He will be a fantastic asset to our changing room and I look forward to working with him.”

Gordon made 90 appearances during his time with Carrick, but was limited to only eight Premiership outings last term due to work commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored during a September defeat to Ballymena United and feels he “has so much to offer” to his hometown club.

"Having been at Ards FC on loan back in my early days I had great memories of the club and good people around it,” he said. “I still have so much to offer and no better place than my hometown club.

"I am excited to get started, compete the best we can and see where the season takes us.”

After leaving Carrick upon the expiry of his contract at Taylors Avenue, Gordon said: "I want to place on record my thanks to everyone associated with the Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the supporters, volunteers and staff, everyone has been very supportive throughout my time at Carrick Rangers.

"Naturally, I was disappointed I couldn’t help the team last season due to unavoidable work commitments but I thank the Club for supporting me to fulfil those without pressure.