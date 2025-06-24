Irish League boss confident former Glentoran midfielder will be 'fantastic asset' after returning to local club
Gordon, who is from Newtownards, came through the youth ranks at Ards before joining Linfield and went on to enjoy spells at Glenavon, the Glens and Carrick Rangers, where he had spent the past five years.
During his time at The Oval, Gordon returned to Ards on loan throughout the 2013/14 campaign and will now provide a major source of experience for Bailie’s side as they look to build on last season’s Championship progress.
They finished in fifth – five players higher than the previous campaign – and also enjoyed a dream run to the Irish Cup semi-finals before losing out to Cliftonville at Windsor Park.
"I am delighted to get Steven over the line and secured for the next two seasons,” said Bailie. “He has plenty of Premiership experience and is a local Newtownards boy who has so much to offer Ards FC.
"He will be a fantastic asset to our changing room and I look forward to working with him.”
Gordon made 90 appearances during his time with Carrick, but was limited to only eight Premiership outings last term due to work commitments.
He scored during a September defeat to Ballymena United and feels he “has so much to offer” to his hometown club.
"Having been at Ards FC on loan back in my early days I had great memories of the club and good people around it,” he said. “I still have so much to offer and no better place than my hometown club.
"I am excited to get started, compete the best we can and see where the season takes us.”
After leaving Carrick upon the expiry of his contract at Taylors Avenue, Gordon said: "I want to place on record my thanks to everyone associated with the Club.
"From the supporters, volunteers and staff, everyone has been very supportive throughout my time at Carrick Rangers.
"Naturally, I was disappointed I couldn’t help the team last season due to unavoidable work commitments but I thank the Club for supporting me to fulfil those without pressure.
"I would like to wish Carrick Rangers well moving forward and hope they continue to progress on and off the pitch."
