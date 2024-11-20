Irish League boss delighted as 'extremely talented' young star commits future following impressive start to season
Barker has been one of the Championship’s standout players this season – only Bangor ace Matthew Ferguson (14) and Dundela striker Michael McLellan (12) – have scored more than the 20-year-old’s nine so far.
He has hit a purple patch of form in recent weeks, scoring a brace in Ballinamallard’s 4-0 win over table-topping Bangor last month and another double versus Armagh City before Saturday’s hat-trick in a 4-1 away triumph at Ballyclare Comrades.
Barker came through the youth ranks at the County Fermanagh outfit and briefly spent time with Dungannon Swifts’ reserve side at the start of last season, playing in the U20 Premiership before returning.
Ballinamallard currently sit 10th in Northern Ireland’s second-tier – seven points clear of bottom side Newington and three better off than Newry City – and Stafford, in his first season as a senior boss, said: “It's great to have Danny commit to the Club. He is an extremely talented player, which he has proved this season."
Barker has been the main contributor for a Ballinamallard side that have impressed in front of goal this season with their team tally of 29 better than all outside of the top three, Bangor (41), Limavady United (30) and H&W Welders (36).
"I was part of the Ballinamallard United Youth Academy for five years, so its very pleasing to me that the Club have offered me this contract,” he added. "I've really enjoyed being back in the squad, of course scoring a few goals help as well!
"Hopefully we can kick on this season and move up the table."
Ballinamallard will travel to face Newington at Inver Park on Saturday afternoon while Ards host Limavady United, Armagh City make the long trip to Institute, Newry City welcome Dundela to the Showgrounds, Annagh United face Ballyclare Comrades and the highlight fixture of the weekend is undoubtedly the clash between H&W Welders and Bangor at Blanchflower Park.
