Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballinamallard United manager Mark Stafford admits he’s delighted to have secured the future of “extremely talented” Danny Barker after the club’s academy graduate signed a new two-and-a-half year deal to keep him at Ferney Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barker has been one of the Championship’s standout players this season – only Bangor ace Matthew Ferguson (14) and Dundela striker Michael McLellan (12) – have scored more than the 20-year-old’s nine so far.

He has hit a purple patch of form in recent weeks, scoring a brace in Ballinamallard’s 4-0 win over table-topping Bangor last month and another double versus Armagh City before Saturday’s hat-trick in a 4-1 away triumph at Ballyclare Comrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barker came through the youth ranks at the County Fermanagh outfit and briefly spent time with Dungannon Swifts’ reserve side at the start of last season, playing in the U20 Premiership before returning.

Danny Barker with Ballinamallard United manager Mark Stafford. (Photo by Ballinamallard United FC)

Ballinamallard currently sit 10th in Northern Ireland’s second-tier – seven points clear of bottom side Newington and three better off than Newry City – and Stafford, in his first season as a senior boss, said: “It's great to have Danny commit to the Club. He is an extremely talented player, which he has proved this season."

Barker has been the main contributor for a Ballinamallard side that have impressed in front of goal this season with their team tally of 29 better than all outside of the top three, Bangor (41), Limavady United (30) and H&W Welders (36).

"I was part of the Ballinamallard United Youth Academy for five years, so its very pleasing to me that the Club have offered me this contract,” he added. "I've really enjoyed being back in the squad, of course scoring a few goals help as well!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can kick on this season and move up the table."