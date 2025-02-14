Irish League boss feels he has 'the perfect blend' in push for 'dream' Premiership promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Limavady United manager Paul Owens feels he has “the perfect blend” of youth and experience within his squad as they target Premiership promotion.

With neighbours Coleraine transitioning to a full-time model last summer, Limavady, who had just won the Premier Intermediate League title, were able to benefit as Stephen Lowry, Adam Mullan, Rodney Brown and Marty Gallagher all joined.

Exciting youngster Lewis Tosh also made his move from the Bannsiders permanent after impressing during a loan spell while last month Owens drafted in 17-year-old striker Sam McClintock on a temporary basis until the end of this season.

Limavady head into Saturday’s showdown with Ards sitting second, six points adrift of leaders Bangor, and Owens believes his side have improved as the season progressed.

Limavady United manager Paul Owens. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I do feel we have the perfect blend,” he said. “Coleraine going full-time has probably helped us - we were able to pick up Adam Mullan, Marty Gallagher and Rodney Brown.

"Rodney had been a massive player for us right up until the Cliftonville game in October and he's missed the season, so that has been a big loss.

"There are about five or six younger players in this team and the growth in them since I've came in...their decision-making and small things has been amazing.

"It helps with having Adam and Stevie through the spine of the team. I do think it's a whole team effort.

"Stevie came to me the other night and we do a Player of the Month award - nobody has won it twice, which shows it's a good blend.

"You can look at other teams with their top goalscorers, Michael McLellan has 25 and ours is around seven, but we've four or five boys on that so it's a joint effort and everyone is chipping in.

"After the first round of fixtures I probably would have taken top-six and after the second round I felt we'd found our feet.

"If you offered me third or fourth now I might be a bit disappointed, which shows the growth in this group. We want to keep ticking matches off and see how far we can go."

Limavady haven’t been in Northern Ireland’s top-flight since suffering relegation in 2008 and spent four consecutive campaigns in the third-tier before gaining promotion last term.

Headline clashes against the likes of Linfield and Glentoran could potentially become their new reality next season and Owens admits it would be a massive – but exciting – challenge.

"When we came up from the PIL the club have been brilliant, supported me and the players are well looked after,” he added. “We try to be as professional as we can be around the place.

"The PIL to the Championship has been a big jump but the crowds are growing and the gates are up...if you were fortunate enough to get into the Premiership some day, you'd have Linfield, Glentoran and Coleraine coming.