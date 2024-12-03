Dergview manager Ivan Sproule hailed the character of his side after bouncing back from what he labelled a “horrendous decision” by the Irish Football Association with a weekend win.

It was confirmed last month that Wellington Rec, who were due to face Sproule’s Premier Intermediate League outfit in the Irish Cup fourth round, had progressed after the opposition didn’t make the journey to Brookvale Park – a round-trip of nearly four hours – citing adverse weather conditions which had impacted travel.

Welly Rec, who are managed by former Carrick Rangers star Glenn Taggart, have since received a dream tie after being drawn against Linfield at Windsor Park.

In an initial post on Facebook after the decision, Sproule said: “I will stand by my decision at the weekend not to make this group of young men, my coaches and our supporters travel in such terrible conditions.

Dergview manager Ivan Sproule. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)

"I firmly believe sometimes in life there’s a bigger picture to be looked at and on Saturday that was the safety of my people. I understand rules are rules but the decision to remove our club from the Irish Cup is nothing short of disgraceful.

"I will always feel as if I have won at the weekend as I kept the people of our club safe and no cup win or points can ever have that worth. We are proud people in Castlederg and at Dergview FC we always look out for each other as we do anyone comes into our club football.

"It’s about family and family is about taking care of each other. I urge our fans to share our badge tonight as we will always be proud of our morals and values. BAWA forever, the gaffer.”

Former Northern Ireland international Sproule then led his side into an away league clash against Kenny Shiels’ Moyola, who had won three of their opening four matches, and celebrated a 3-2 victory with Paul Smith, Marc Walsh and Bobby Sweeney scoring.

That result helped Dergview – relegated from the Championship last season after losing a play-off to Armagh City – move up to fifth and Sproule was full of pride at their response.

"Today our players did our club proud!” he said on Facebook. “It was a top performance against a very good footballing side in Moyola Park AFC.

"I had asked the players to go out and play for themselves and each other, after what has been a very difficult week with the news of the horrendous decision by the IFA to put our players and club out of the Irish Cup.

"Today the squad stood firm and gave a professional performance giving everything they had, with a lot of quality on show. I was delighted with the performance, but we now move onto next Friday’s big clash against Ballymacash Rangers away!