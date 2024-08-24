Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Joe Gormley’s contribution to Cliftonville on and off the pitch has been described by boss Jim Magilton as “priceless”.

The 34-year-old striker’s status as a Solitude legend has long been cemented but Magilton views his positive influence far beyond the record books.

Gormley will be out to increase his tally of two goals in as many games across the past week when the Reds tackle Crusaders today in a north Belfast derby date.

But it is the overall value to Cliftonville behind the scenes as much as in the scoring spotlight which Magilton highlighted ahead of the weekend Sports Direct Premiership programme.

Joe Gormley has scored in back-to-back Cliftonville appearances. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

“The one thing he does in this league is guarantee you goals,” said Magilton. “And that's irrelevant of age...he is desperate to score goals.

"I was a huge fan of Joe and sat and watched him score incredible goals (across his career),” said Magilton. "It’s only when you’re working with people do you understand and respect him even more.

“When I see Joe play and in training and working with him...Joe’s awareness of where the goal is, his coolness, his technique, his calmness in front of goal is uncoachable.

"There are very few people who actually have that...he’s always had that instinct.

"I’ve been around one or two who have that and Joe is very, very good at the job of scoring goals, which as we all know is the hardest thing to do in football.

"He’s infectious...people look up to him.

"We have a cohort of six or seven young players that just idolise him and you can see how much they idolise him.

"That is a fantastic thing to have at a club, you don’t even have to galvanise that or try to create that culture.

“Just having that one person in your football club that people look up to...that costs absolutely nothing but is absolutely priceless.”

Former Northern Ireland international Magilton is full of admiration for Gormley’s reputation as “Mr Cliftonville”.

"He is wonderful player and long may that goalscoring streak continue,” said Magilton. "I am delighted with Joe and always will be...a fantastic player.

"Joe is absolutely brilliant, he never misses a session.

"And he has been so good with the younger lads like Ryan Corrigan, young Ryan Markey who has come in and will have a huge influence on him."But around the place, Joe is ‘Mr Cliftonville’ to a large extent.

"His legacy will go long on after Joe decides to hang up his boots, which hopefully won’t be for a while yet."

Magilton also offered an update on the injury status of two key players from last season – Rory Hale and Odhran Casey.

"We miss them desperately,” said Magilton. "Rory is still weeks away (and) Odhran is longer...more a long-term project for us.

"It is just managing them through this process.

"The opportunity to use lads when injured doesn't rest well with me...you don't really do yourself any favours."We have to look after these lads and give them the best opportunity to get themselves back flying fit.”

