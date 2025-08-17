Irish League boss 'not sure where we go from here' after 'totally embarrassing' display
The Duns led at the break thanks to Joe Tully’s goal on the stroke of half-time, but Gourley’s men ultimately fell to defeat at Wilgar Park as Larne loanee Ambrose Ajala, Ben Mulgrew and Ronan Young struck for the visitors.
It marks a second consecutive 3-1 setback against the Championship’s newcomers for Dundela, who were beaten by Warrenpoint Town on the opening day, and Gourley couldn’t defend the performance.
"It was totally embarrassing in the second half,” he told the club’s media channel. “We've said before in the Championship if you give teams a chance they'll stick it in the net - how many chances did we have?
"I'm sure the stats will show and they'll be frightening, we need to put the ball in the net and we're not doing that.
"We didn't win battles, we didn't win second balls, we didn't win anything. I can't defend it, I'm sorry but I can't defend it.
"I feel for some of the guys who are busting their gut, other guys aren't, and we can't put our name to that. I'm not sure where we go from here.
"We've two or three injuries and a sending off as well, so everything we talked about at half-time went completely out the window.
"If guys want to go out and do their own thing then that's fine, but I can't be in charge of that."
Gourley enjoyed significant success as a Dundela player and has also impressed during his time in charge of the East Belfast club, leading them to a fifth-placed finish during the 2023/24 campaign when they ended only four points adrift of champions Portadown.
They sat inside the top-half again last term, but Gourley has called for serious improvements ahead of next weekend’s home clash against Loughgall.
"It would be a long 36 games if we had to endure that,” he added. “Do people care as much? I'm not sure, but they should.
"There are people busting a gut and we seen that last week when we didn't play particularly badly, but to fold today like we did, I was absolutely gutted.
"I haven't spoken to the guys yet because I don't want to say something out of emotion. Collectively, everyone in a green shirt has to take responsibility."