Ballinamallard United manager Mark Stafford admits at times on his near two-hour journey to Bangor he questioned if he has was doing the right thing by asking players and staff to travel and was left in a “predicament” when making the decision.

Storm Darragh heavily impacted roads and travel on Saturday with rainfall and surging winds ultimately meaning that all six Premiership matches were called off, but the four scheduled Championship matches went ahead, including Ballinamallard’s trip to Clandeboye Park to face Ards.

Prior to kick-off, the County Fermanagh outfit let their frustration be known on social media, saying the fixture was going ahead “despite our Club raising concerns to NIFL and Ards of the extremely and exceptional dangerous weather conditions that our players and management are expected to travel in”.

The Mallards made the trip across Northern Ireland while Newry City also had to undertake a near four-hour round trip to Limavady United, Institute travelled to Dundela before their match was called off due to floodlight failure and Ballyclare Comrades faced Armagh City at Holm Park.

Working as a linesman for NIE (Northern Ireland Electricity) in his day job, Stafford is well aware of the threats posed by weather warnings with more than 50,000 homes left without power around the country due to the effects of Storm Darragh.

The former Linfield defender says Ballinamallard requested to have the match rescheduled to Tuesday evening, but when that wasn’t granted, they made the decision to travel on Saturday.

"I'm so proud of my players and staff,” he told BBC Sportsound. “They were absolutely outstanding to a man to make the effort to come up here and play in those conditions.

"I had a really big problem at 9am...we were getting pelted with wind and rain down our way. We've a carload coming from Sligo and it took those lads three-and-a-half hours to get to Bangor. I was left in a predicament this morning where we asked Ards to play the game on Tuesday night.

"Ards didn't want to do that so I was left in a predicament where I forfeit the game and lose 3-0 or come up and play the game. I spoke to the players and they wanted to come here and get three points and that's what they've done.

"I'm 45 minutes from the A5 and you shouldn't have been on those back roads, but I was to come to a football game.

"I understand people want to get fixtures played but I was driving up the road hoping none of my players or staff got injured because it's three points - if somebody had got hurt would it have been worth it? I'm not sure it would have.

"Somebody is going to have to get hurt for them to do something about this.”

Danny Barker’s 10th league goal of the season ultimately helped Ballinamallard secure their sixth Championship win of the season, but Stafford was left questioning whether they should have travelled at all.

"The rules themselves are ridiculous because you don't want a decision on the game 90 minutes before,” he added. “Our lads are away three or four hours before kick-off.

"They send you the rules on email - we know the rules, I'm asking about travel and safety. It's not thought about.

"Anybody with a bit of sense would see the horrific weather forecast on Friday and Saturday...we're coming up the motorway when we hear the roof of the Applegreen has blown off and the M1 is closed and we're going to a football match?