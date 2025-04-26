Irish League club confirm permanent managerial appointment following departure of former Cliftonville star
Johnston, who won two Premiership titles and three League Cup crowns during a trophy-laden spell at the Reds, was appointed Distillery boss in 2022, guiding them to a seventh-placed finish in his maiden campaign before ending last term in ninth.
He departed his role last month with Hughes, an ex-Ballyclare Comrades and Moyola Park boss who joined Johnston’s backroom staff in 2023, initially appointed on an interim basis.
Hughes will now take on the role at New Grosvenor permanently with Distillery facing three further Premier Intermediate League matches, including Saturday’s home clash with neighbours Ballymacash Rangers, before the end of this season.
Distillery currently sit 12th in Northern Ireland’s third-tier, six points clear of Coagh United and 11 better off than bottom side Tobermore United.
Hughes will be assisted by Fra Brennan, who previously spent time at the likes of Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts, Cliftonville, Ards, Portadown and Carrick Rangers before joining Distillery from Ballymacash in last year.
“Stephen, Fra, and Kirsty (Rea, physio) all stayed on to help the club following the departure of Barry Johnston,” Radcliffe said on the club’s website. “Performances have been improving in recent weeks, and after talking with Stephen we have been impressed with his approach, and his plans for next season.
“With the addition of Billy (Black, goalkeeping coach)in recent weeks, and our long-standing first team kitman and attendant Gary Cressey continuing his much-valued role over many years, we now go forward with our new management team in place.”
