Irish League club handed 12-point deduction after ruling over 'undisclosed payments to players'

Premier Intermediate League outfit Banbridge Town have been handed an immediate 12-point deduction and fined £1,000 after NIFL confirmed a ruling from an Independent Committee over undisclosed payments to players.

Banbridge are adjudged to have been in breach of Rule 41 (b) and 42 (a) of the NIFL Premier Intermediate League Rules – the latter is titled under Player Registration Regulations – but have a right to appeal the outcome to the Irish FA.

It’s a further blow to the Crystal Park outfit, who have lost each of their opening three league matches of the campaign, and are winless in eight across all competitions this term.

In a statement, NIFL said: “The NI Football League can confirm that an Independent Committee appointed by the Board have investigated and ruled on a breach of Premier Intermediate League Rules & Regulations.

Crystal Park, the home of Banbridge Town. (Photo by NIFL)

"The Committee was appointed for the purposes of investigating Banbridge Town FC in respect of undisclosed payments to players in the Season 2024/2025 following information provided to the League.

"The Committee considered all relevant documentation alongside the relevant rules and regulations ruling that Banbridge Town FC has been found in breach of Rule 41 (b) and 42 (a) of the NIFL Premier Intermediate League Rules.

"As a result of this breach, the Committee imposes an immediate twelve point deduction for the Season 2025/2026 and a fine of £1,000. The Club has the right to appeal this decision to the Irish FA.”

In July, Banbridge revealed the club’s financial situation could potentially threaten their “very existence” with an emergency committee formed to help guide them through a worrying time.

They confirmed that a presentation at their AGM on club finances revealed there could be dire consequences if action wasn’t taken immediately.

The club said “difficult decisions will have to be taken both on and off the pitch to address the situation” with the likelihood of “backward steps required to ensure that we can move forward sustainably”.

In a statement on social media, Banbridge acknowledged the committee’s findings and insisted reform within club administration has ensured nothing similar will happen again.

"Banbridge Town Football Club acknowledges the findings of the NIFL Commission which have been made public earlier today,” they said. “The club has found itself subject to a NIFL Commission investigation concerning aspects of our financial operations during the 2024-25 season.

"As acknowledged by the Commission, the club has sought to engage with this process in an open and transparent manner and acknowledges responsibility in certain aspects of the club's administration, which fell below the expected requirements during this period.

"Our own findings have informed significant reforms in how the club is now administered to ensure that such shortcomings do not occur again.

"On the pitch, the 12 point deduction will increase the challenges our First Team face this season. However, the club continues to work on our long term strategy for football operations. The club remains committed to this strategy in light of this sanction.