Irish League manager insists 12-point deduction has 'made dressing room stronger' with full focus on future

Banbridge Town manager Robbie Rock insists the Irish League club being hit with a 12-point deduction has “made the dressing room stronger” and full focus is now on the future.

The Premier Intermediate League outfit received the sanction and were fined £1,000 this week after NIFL confirmed a ruling from an independent committee over undisclosed payments to players last season.

It has been a challenging time for Banbridge, who revealed in July that the club’s financial situation threatened their “very existence” and “difficult decisions will have to be taken both on and off the pitch to address the situation”.

Former Athlone Town coach Rock was appointed as new manager at Crystal Park during the summer and is guiding the club through a period of transition with a number of young players stepping up to senior level.

Banbridge Town manager Robbie Rock. (Photo by Banbridge Town FC)

Having lost all eight of their matches so far this term across competitions, the points deduction could have had a major impact, but Rock insists everyone associated with the club is in this fight together.

"We got the players in on Tuesday before training to talk to them,” he said. “There's nothing we can do about it.

"We haven't got any control over what happened last year. All we can do is control how we perform, how we train and give the supporters hope.

"They have been first-class regardless of result. We need to do something to give them a bit of hope and support them too...any club can go through it, unfortunately it's us.

"On the Tuesday after training, the more senior players had a conversation with the younger lads. I know a couple of younger lads stood up and said 'we're up for the fight and in this together'.

"We all want to give back to the club and give the supporters something, so it has actually made the dressing room stronger.

"We knew the situation we were in before the points deduction, we knew it was going to be a tough season...this has opened it up for us to have a target. We can see the -12 on the board and our goal is to get ourselves into positive points."

Rather than feeling sorry for themselves with the club’s current predicament, Rock is adamant they’ll push through the tough times and won’t be writing the season off.

"I don't know the ins and outs, but there's no point in trying to say if it was harsh or not, we just have to roll with it,” he added. “They've done their investigation and this is the outcome.

"Instead of making excuses or trying to feel sorry for ourselves, we just need to go out, perform and give the supporters some kind of hope to what this season can be, rather than taking the easy way out of saying 'why us?'. We need to draw a line in the sand and push through it.

"I have great support from the committee and coaching team around me. The players we have are there for the right reasons and keen to fight for the club.

"Every player understands the situation, we're in a complete rebuild, and everyone is pulling in the same direction. We're all together.

"The end goal is to be as competitive as we can, get back into positive points and keep building. The easiest thing now would be to give up and look to next season, but we're not like that, we want to make the best of it, learn from the situation and it won't happen again."

Seven of Rock’s starting line-up in Banbridge’s most recent match were aged 21 or under – four still teenagers – with emphasis placed on getting young stars senior experience ahead of a league restructure next season.

Rock has undertaken almost a complete squad rebuild with a host of players departing the club in recent months, but that has also afforded him an opportunity to put his stamp on a first Irish League managerial role.

"It has been challenging, but in a good way,” he said. “Just as I came into the club, I knew upwards of 15 players were leaving...it was a tough start rebuilding the team with about two weeks to go before our first game.

"The majority of the squad we have now are probably around, or under, the age of 20 or 21. It's a talented group.

"We're playing against some very good players in the league with great experience...when you go to play first team football it's a different class.

"Maybe some of our young players are still adapting to it, but they haven't gone hiding.

