Irish League player's contract 'mutually terminated'
A brief club statement released across social media platforms and via the Bannsiders’ official website read as follows: “Coleraine FC can confirm that Rory Brown’s contract has been mutually terminated.
"The shot-stopper leaves The Showgrounds after amassing 47 appearances since re-joining from Glenavon in January 2024.
"Everyone at the club thanks Rory for his service and wishes him well for the future.”
Brown signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Coleraine last January and it is understood the Premiership side paid an undisclosed fee as part of the swap deal which led to Gareth Deane joining Glenavon.
The goalkeeper started out at Wolverhampton Wanderers and counts Irish League spells with Institute, Glentoran and Ballinamallard United on his career tally alongside Glenavon.
At the time of Brown’s arrival at Coleraine, the-then boss Oran Kearney called him “one of the best keepers in the league”.
“We are delighted to get Rory on board,” said Kearney last year. “Rory has been up there as one of the best keepers in the league in recent years and we are looking forward to working with him.
“I’ve tracked his progress since his move to Glenavon and we are pleased to get everything over the line.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.