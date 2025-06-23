Coleraine have confirmed the contract of Rory Brown as “mutually terminated”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brief club statement released across social media platforms and via the Bannsiders’ official website read as follows: “Coleraine FC can confirm that Rory Brown’s contract has been mutually terminated.

"The shot-stopper leaves The Showgrounds after amassing 47 appearances since re-joining from Glenavon in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at the club thanks Rory for his service and wishes him well for the future.”

Rory Brown during his time as a Coleraine player. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Brown signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Coleraine last January and it is understood the Premiership side paid an undisclosed fee as part of the swap deal which led to Gareth Deane joining Glenavon.

The goalkeeper started out at Wolverhampton Wanderers and counts Irish League spells with Institute, Glentoran and Ballinamallard United on his career tally alongside Glenavon.

At the time of Brown’s arrival at Coleraine, the-then boss Oran Kearney called him “one of the best keepers in the league”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to get Rory on board,” said Kearney last year. “Rory has been up there as one of the best keepers in the league in recent years and we are looking forward to working with him.