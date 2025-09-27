Irish League Premiership fixture called off due to waterlogged pitch
Declan Devine’s unbeaten league leaders had been due to welcome the Inver Reds, who have won each of their last six matches, to the East Belfast venue, however it has now been postponed.
There was heavy rainfall across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning and the referee has taken a decision that the pitch is unplayable with updates on a rearranged date to be provided in due course.
At 2:14pm, around 45 minutes before scheduled kick-off, Glentoran posted: Following a pitch inspection the referee has decided to postpone today's game against Larne. Updates will follow in due course around ticketing and re-scheduling of the fixture.”
Larne posted: “Today’s game against Glentoran has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.”
The rest of Saturday’s Premiership schedule is currently unaffected.