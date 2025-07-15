Irish League side confirm financial issues could threaten 'very existence of the club'

Irish League outfit Banbridge Town have revealed the club’s current financial situation could potentially threaten “the very existence of the club” with an emergency committee formed to help guide them through a worrying time.

Banbridge ply their trade in the Premier Intermediate League – they’ve been in Northern Ireland’s third-tier for the past 13 years after dropping down from the Championship in 2012 – and recently appointed a new manager in former Portadown star David McCullough.

The Crystal Park side confirmed that a presentation at their recent AGM on the club’s finances revealed there could be dire consequences if action isn’t taken immediately.

The club have said “difficult decisions will have to be taken both on and off the pitch to address the situation” with the likelihood of “backward steps required to ensure that we can move forward sustainably”.

Banbridge are due to get their new league campaign underway with an away trip to Dergview on August 23 and remain hopeful that the issues can be resolved to allow the club to survive for years to come.

Formed in 1947, Banbridge Town have won five Mid-Ulster Cup crowns – the most recent of which came in 1980 – and also collected a range of intermediate honours.

"At the Club AGM on Wednesday 9th July 2025 when the outgoing Chairman and Treasurer were presenting their reports to the members, it became immediately obvious that the club's financial situation was such that it presented a serious risk to the future of the club,” the club said in a statement.

“After a short period of analysis by a group of current and former members, it has become clear that the issues which have been brought to light have the potential to threaten the very existence of the club if measures to address these issues are not implemented immediately.

"The full extent of these issues has yet to be determined and this process is likely to take some time for the club to identify, understand and adequately address.

“Club members have taken the decision to establish an emergency committee which has commenced work immediately with a single, clear goal of ensuring the long term survival of the club.

“Difficult decisions will have to be taken both on and off the pitch to address the situation which the club now finds itself in.

"These decisions will undoubtedly bring with them immediate challenges and there may be backward steps required to ensure that we can move forward sustainably in the years which follow.

“The emergency committee has been heartened by the support of club members, our supporters, our commercial partners and sponsors, and the local community in the days since the issues first came to light.

"We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and their assistance so far and would encourage anyone who would like to contribute to the future of the club in any way to get in touch and get involved.