The 28-year-old dealt with the pressure to bury his 13th of the season to help his side secure a first win since mid-February and is hoping it can help spark new life into their bid for Championship survival.

That 3-2 weekend victory over Ballinamallard leaves them six points adrift at the bottom with six games left to play, starting with this evening’s home clash against Dundela (6pm KO) – who they defeated (also 3-2) in the aforementioned victory a couple of months ago.

They will have to do it without star man Burns this time around though after he picked up a fifth yellow card but he’ll be back raring to go for the business end of the season, which starts on Saturday at home to Institute.

Knockbreda's Anto Burns celebrates scoring a penalty against Newington

"It's happened us all season where we play well until half-time and then in the second-half we drop off, so to get those two late goals meant everything,” he said. “It gives the boys so much momentum going into the last six games.

"I just felt confident (with the penalty) and knew there was no other choice than to score. It's easy for me to turn around now and say there was no pressure but you have to be realistic. I just tried not to think about it and the only thing in my head was to score.

"After the game we all went into the changing room and were buzzing. We were saying to each other 'look at this feeling'.

"We were in the play-off last year and stayed up. We don't want to be in this position but we haven't been very lucky this year in terms of injury and a lot has been going on with the squad.

"That win gives the boys a lot of momentum and we were buzzing and saying how much we wanted to get out of this. We know we are capable and just have to dig deep.

"We have six massive games to go and the boys are confident. We have three suspensions tonight and although we can't play we will still be there to support the team.

"It's still going to be the same boys, same idea and the same goal to go out and try our best. If you don't have belief then what do you have?

"You need to have hope and belief and believe in each other. I know we do - it's just a matter of getting points on the board."

Knockbreda came within minutes of knocking eventual semi-finalists Dungannon Swifts out of the Irish Cup with Burns opening the scoring before James Knowles and Padraig Lynch struck late to spare the opposition’s blushes.

This has been the first season of his four at Breda Park that Burns has been able to enjoy without injury and he’s certainly seeing the results of a clean bill of health – and a new appreciation for playing after an extended period on the sidelines with ankle issues.

"I've been here for four years now but I have never got it easy with injuries,” he added. “This has been the first season where I haven't had a bad injury through the campaign.

"I did my ligaments in my ankle and that was ongoing. It happened, I came back from injury and then in the first game back I did the exact same thing. We missed the season with Covid then too so it has been a nightmare.